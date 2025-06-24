Ukrainian Dyshuk wins bronze at Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup

Ukrainian Ihor Dyshuk won a bronze medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Tashkent. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that from June 18 to 21, a stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup took place in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), in which 68 athletes from 14 countries participated, including 6 representatives from Ukraine.

Ihor Dyshuk won a bronze medal in the "pommel horse" exercise – for the Ukrainian, this was his debut at competitions of this level. The judges evaluated his performance in the final at 13.400 points, which allowed him to climb to the third step of the podium - the report says.

Recall

Liudmyla Luzan won four awards at the European Canoe Sprint Championships. This is a repeat of her own achievement from 2021, confirming her leadership in Europe.