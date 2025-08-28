Ukrainian drones hit over 900 targets in 24 hours - SBS Command

$41.320.08
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 10557 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 20058 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 67944 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 37441 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 51594 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 93842 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 112240 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 99875 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 114849 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 83017 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 81611 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and MacronAugust 28, 09:33 AM • 163510 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der LeyenAugust 28, 10:55 AM • 71276 views
Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18PhotoAugust 28, 11:55 AM • 18588 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 34235 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 10554 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 34307 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 67905 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 177521 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 179701 views
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 115669 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 146346 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 147532 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 139994 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 171095 views
Ukrainian drones hit over 900 targets in 24 hours - SBS Command

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces hit over 900 enemy targets on August 27-28. 191 personnel, 33 vehicles, 27 motorcycles, 20 artillery systems, 6 tanks, and 4 armored vehicles were destroyed.

Ukrainian drones hit over 900 targets in 24 hours - SBS Command

Over the course of August 27-28, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit over 900 enemy targets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Command of the USF AFU.

Details

The fighters destroyed the following enemy targets:

  • 191 units of personnel, of which 116 were eliminated;
    • 33 units of automotive equipment and 27 motorcycles;
      • 20 artillery systems, 6 tanks, and 4 units of armored vehicles.

        In addition, 130 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (of "copter" and "wing" types) were destroyed, and 11 take-off points for UAV operators were hit.

        In total, during August of the current year, 20,593 targets were destroyed or hit, of which 4,822 were enemy personnel.

        Government opened the market for training ground and water drone operators: what is known8/28/25, 8:22 PM • 784 views

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        War in Ukraine
        Armed Forces of Ukraine