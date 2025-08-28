Ukrainian drones hit over 900 targets in 24 hours - SBS Command

Over the course of August 27-28, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit over 900 enemy targets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Command of the USF AFU.

Details

The fighters destroyed the following enemy targets:

191 units of personnel, of which 116 were eliminated;

33 units of automotive equipment and 27 motorcycles;

20 artillery systems, 6 tanks, and 4 units of armored vehicles.

In addition, 130 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (of "copter" and "wing" types) were destroyed, and 11 take-off points for UAV operators were hit.

In total, during August of the current year, 20,593 targets were destroyed or hit, of which 4,822 were enemy personnel.

