Government opened the market for training ground and water drone operators: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has opened the market for training ground and water drone operators, which will allow the state to pay for courses in private schools. This decision is expected to train thousands of specialists by the end of the year to manage the latest technologies on the battlefield and in naval operations.

Government opened the market for training ground and water drone operators: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has opened the market for training operators of ground robotic complexes (GRC) and naval drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

The government approved amendments to Resolution No. 1129 and opened the market for training operators of GRC and naval drones. Previously, this model only worked for training UAV pilots.

Now, military personnel will be able to undergo certified training in private schools, and the state will pay for these courses. By the end of the year, this will allow for the training of thousands of specialists who will manage cutting-edge technologies on the battlefield and in naval operations.

- Fedorov stated.

He noted that Ukrainian ground robotic complexes have already become an important part of the front. They transport cargo, evacuate the wounded, and perform engineering tasks.

The impact of naval drones is also growing - their effectiveness has been proven in naval operations

- Fedorov clarified.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in less than a week, specifically in four days, the SBU struck 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare, and radar systems.

Yevhen Ustimenko

