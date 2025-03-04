Ukrainian drones destroyed an enemy training ground in Kherson region: dozens of casualties
Kyiv • UNN
The 14th UAV regiment struck a training ground of Russian troops in Kherson region. As a result of the attack with cluster munitions, about 30 occupiers were eliminated.
Operators of the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aerial vehicle systems (UAVs) struck accurately at a training ground of Russian occupiers in the Kherson region. Ukrainian defenders posted the hit video on Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that as a result of the attack, the enemy suffered numerous losses in personnel.
UAVs detected and, in cooperation with the Operational Command "Tavria", struck a concentration of enemy infantry at one of the Russian training grounds in the Kherson direction. As a result of the strike with cluster munitions, about 30 occupiers were eliminated.
According to Ukrainian defenders, "revenge has caught up with the Russians."
Recall
Since the beginning of the day on March 4, there have been 59 combat clashes at the front. In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks from the invaders. The enemy actively attacked in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Pokrovsk directions.
Russia postpones negotiations with the USA and prepares for a new war in the Baltics - NSDC CPD04.03.25, 11:14 • 137670 views