Russia postpones negotiations with the USA and prepares for a new war in the Baltics - NSDC CPD
Kyiv • UNN
Russia claims that negotiations with the USA regarding Ukraine are impossible until the embassies resume operations. The aggressor country is accumulating resources and preparing for war with NATO in the Baltic region.
The aggressor country is postponing negotiations with the USA regarding Ukraine until the embassies resume operations, and is accumulating resources and developing the defense industry to prepare for war with NATO countries in the Baltics. This was stated by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.
Putin once again signals to the USA that he is ready to openly drag out any dialogue that Trump wants
According to the spokesperson of the dictator Putin, the next round of Russian-American negotiations regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine is unlikely to take place before the embassies of both countries resume normal operations.
And all because Russia has accumulated resources for war throughout 2025 and is manipulating them
He also added that Russia is ramping up both its defense industry and is using Belarus's defense industry to produce weapons and components for missiles.
Russia only voices its readiness for peace, but in reality, it is deceiving the USA and Europe, preparing for a large war specifically on the territory of NATO countries, in the Baltics, which will be wrapped in demands to push back the borders of the Alliance, which "should not have expanded to the East
The CSD of the NSDC warned about a new wave of information manipulation in Ukraine04.03.25, 10:04 • 26821 view