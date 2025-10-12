Ukrainian drones destroyed a Grad MLRS, five tanks, and enemy infantry in the Donetsk direction

$41.510.00
October 11, 04:00 PM • 25546 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 42820 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 25808 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 31147 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 23177 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 25851 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 33940 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 43029 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 63849 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35279 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Russian night attack on Odesa: Zelenskyy expects report on energy supply restorationOctober 11, 04:43 PM • 3960 views
Belgorod region in the Russian Federation under attack: Luch TPP likely attacked againOctober 11, 04:58 PM • 4420 views
Partisans of "ATESH" report catastrophic losses of occupiers in the southOctober 11, 06:44 PM • 4722 views
Drone attack: temporarily occupied Donetsk engulfed in massive fire - mediaVideo08:48 PM • 13882 views
Spiegel: Merkel helped the Russian army master modern combat tactics before Russia's invasion of Ukraine09:21 PM • 2910 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 25554 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 42832 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 29517 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 63851 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 49342 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 34112 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 36312 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 38584 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 104359 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 47305 views
Ukrainian drones destroyed a Grad MLRS, five tanks, and enemy infantry in the Donetsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Operators of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces in the Donetsk direction destroyed a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher and five enemy tanks. The 427th separate unmanned systems regiment "RAROG" stopped assault actions, depriving the infantry of cover and making further advance impossible.

Ukrainian drones destroyed a Grad MLRS, five tanks, and enemy infantry in the Donetsk direction

Operators of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces inflicted precise strikes on the occupiers' equipment in the Donetsk direction, destroying a BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher and five enemy tanks. This was reported by the command of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, which also published a corresponding video, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that operators of the 427th separate unmanned systems regiment "RAROG" stopped the enemy's assault actions, hitting tanks, thereby depriving infantry groups of cover and making further advance impossible.

We separately note the effective strike on the BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher at the moment the enemy was firing at our positions. Thanks to coordinated actions, the volley was interrupted, and the combat vehicle was destroyed.

- reads the caption to the video.

According to the military, the systematic work of the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion "Rarog" weakens the enemy's offensive potential and provides the Defense Forces with a tactical advantage in certain areas of the front.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in September, Ukrainian drones hit 66.5 thousand enemy targets, destroying 18,159 occupiers. According to him, the advantage in the use of FPV drones remains with the Defense Forces, although the enemy is trying to achieve parity.

