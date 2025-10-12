Ukrainian drones destroyed a Grad MLRS, five tanks, and enemy infantry in the Donetsk direction

Operators of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces inflicted precise strikes on the occupiers' equipment in the Donetsk direction, destroying a BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher and five enemy tanks. This was reported by the command of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, which also published a corresponding video, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that operators of the 427th separate unmanned systems regiment "RAROG" stopped the enemy's assault actions, hitting tanks, thereby depriving infantry groups of cover and making further advance impossible.

We separately note the effective strike on the BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher at the moment the enemy was firing at our positions. Thanks to coordinated actions, the volley was interrupted, and the combat vehicle was destroyed. - reads the caption to the video.

According to the military, the systematic work of the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion "Rarog" weakens the enemy's offensive potential and provides the Defense Forces with a tactical advantage in certain areas of the front.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in September, Ukrainian drones hit 66.5 thousand enemy targets, destroying 18,159 occupiers. According to him, the advantage in the use of FPV drones remains with the Defense Forces, although the enemy is trying to achieve parity.

