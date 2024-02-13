Ukrainian doctors save child who swallowed 20 magnets

Okhmatdyt doctors saved a child who had swallowed 20 magnets. During the operation, doctors found 5 holes in his abdominal cavity. This is reported by the press service of the hospital "Okhmatdyt", reports UNN.

Details

The parents of a child who complained of abdominal pain turned to the doctors of the Okhmatdyt. After taking anamnesis and examining the boy, the emergency department specialists sent him for an instrumental examination.

On the first X-ray, the specialists saw the presence of various foreign bodies in the digestive tract. 20 magnets were located in different parts of the gastrointestinal tract, but were connected to each other

The doctors' council decided to perform the surgery immediately, as every hour of waiting could worsen the patient's condition. Doctors explain that swallowed magnets can attract each other and pinch tissue. This causes areas of necrosis (necrosis), perforation of hollow organs, gastrointestinal obstruction, etc.

In the end, most of the magnets (18 pieces) were removed one chain at a time by the doctors of the endoscopy department. However, one magnet remained and had to be removed by surgeons.

A laparotomy was performed and a thorough examination of the abdominal organs was carried out. During this, 5 perforation holes and the last element of the construction set were found in the child. All the holes were closed and the magnet was removed. - The doctors said.

Addendum

Now the boy is undergoing postoperative treatment and rehabilitation. However, doctors warn that this does not always happen.

The consequences of swallowing foreign bodies can be dire even after they are removed. Young patients can have their quality of life severely impaired, and sometimes even lose it - Okhmadyt warned.

Doctors urge you to be extremely careful and attentive to all objects/toys/liquids that can get into the child's body.

If the child has already swallowed or choked on something, do not try to remove the object yourself, do not induce vomiting, and do not feed the child. In this case, seek immediate medical attention.

Recall

