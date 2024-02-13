Ukrainian doctors save child who swallowed 20 magnets

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103398 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130895 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131473 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172830 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170217 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277287 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178048 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245716 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 103002 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95508 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92626 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100763 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47050 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277287 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245716 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230895 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256310 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242122 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12380 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130897 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104237 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104341 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120591 views
Ukrainian doctors save child who swallowed 20 magnets

Kyiv

 • 24044 views

Doctors from the Ukrainian hospital Okhmatdyt managed to successfully remove 20 magnets from the child's abdomen, which were connected to each other and caused 5 perforations.

Okhmatdyt doctors saved a child who had swallowed 20 magnets. During the operation, doctors found 5 holes in his abdominal cavity. This is reported by the press service of the hospital "Okhmatdyt", reports UNN.

Details

The parents of a child who complained of abdominal pain turned to the doctors of the Okhmatdyt. After taking anamnesis and examining the boy, the emergency department specialists sent him for an instrumental examination.

On the first X-ray, the specialists saw the presence of various foreign bodies in the digestive tract. 20 magnets were located in different parts of the gastrointestinal tract, but were connected to each other

First robotic heart surgery performed in Ukraine

The doctors' council decided to perform the surgery immediately, as every hour of waiting could worsen the patient's condition. Doctors explain that swallowed magnets can attract each other and pinch tissue. This causes areas of necrosis (necrosis), perforation of hollow organs, gastrointestinal obstruction, etc.

In the end, most of the magnets (18 pieces) were removed one chain at a time by the doctors  of the endoscopy department. However, one magnet remained and had to be removed by surgeons.

A laparotomy was performed and a thorough examination of the abdominal organs was carried out. During this, 5 perforation holes and the last element of the construction set were found in the child. All the holes were closed and the magnet was removed.

- The doctors said. 

Addendum

Now the boy is undergoing postoperative treatment and rehabilitation. However, doctors warn that this does not always happen.

The consequences of swallowing foreign bodies can be dire even after they are removed. Young patients can have their quality of life severely impaired, and sometimes even lose it

- Okhmadyt warned.

Doctors urge you to be extremely careful and attentive to all objects/toys/liquids that can get into the child's body.

If the child has already swallowed or choked on something, do not try to remove the object yourself, do not induce vomiting, and do not feed the child. In this case, seek immediate medical attention.

Recall

An Australian research team has found a link that children who grow up with dogsare more physically active than children without dogs. The new study also suggests that having a pet reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health
ukraineUkraine

