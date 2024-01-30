First robotic heart surgery performed in Ukraine

In Lviv, surgeons performed the first heart surgery in Ukraine using the Da Vinci robot. This was reported by the First Medical Association of Lviv, according to UNN.

Details

44-year-old Serhiy Sharikov from Volyn was operated on. Doctors diagnosed him with coronary heart disease. At the time of treatment, one of the main arteries in Serhiy's heart was narrowed by 80%. The man needed urgent surgery.

As noted, he became the first patient in Ukraine to undergo heart surgery with the help of a robot.

The unique intervention was performed by cardiac surgeons at St. Panteleimon Hospital.

Using the robot, they saved the life of a man with a pre-infarction condition and thus launched a new stage in the development of Ukrainian cardiac surgery - robotic - the message says.

As noted, this method of intervention has a number of advantages: small punctures instead of large incisions, precision, and quick rehabilitation.

The surgery lasted three hours and was successful. On the 4th day, Serhiy went home without any complaints.

