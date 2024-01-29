The need for blood remains high in Ukraine: The Ministry of Health calls on Ukrainians to donate blood

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to become donors, as the need for blood remains consistently high. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

According to the Ministry of Health, all blood types are currently needed in eight cities across the country. In particular:

Vinnytsia: all blood groups

Kyiv: all blood groups



Odesa:



- Regional transfusion station: all blood groups

- Regional children's hospital: all blood groups

Dnipro: all blood types

Kherson: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4+/-



Zaporizhzhia: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-



Mykolaiv: all blood groups



Kropyvnytskyi: all blood groups



Kharkiv: all blood groups



Lviv: 1-, 2-, 3+/-, 4+/-



Zhytomyr: all blood groups



Addendum

The Ministry of Health emphasized that the high need for donated blood remains stable throughout Ukraine. The needs are dynamic and change daily depending on the circumstances.

Recall

In Ukraine , a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain, called "Jenny," was detected and 9 cases were reported in Sumy, Volyn, Cherkasy, Rivne, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The World Health Organization believes that the risk is low and that existing COVID-19 vaccines protect against it.