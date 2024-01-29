The need for blood remains high in Ukraine: The Ministry of Health calls on Ukrainians to donate blood
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Health is calling on Ukrainians to donate blood, as there is an urgent need for all blood types in 8 cities of Ukraine.
The Ministry of Health of Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to become donors, as the need for blood remains consistently high. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.
Details
According to the Ministry of Health, all blood types are currently needed in eight cities across the country. In particular:
- Vinnytsia: all blood groups
- Kyiv: all blood groups
- Odesa:
- Regional transfusion station: all blood groups
- Regional children's hospital: all blood groups
- Dnipro: all blood types
- Kherson: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4+/-
- Zaporizhzhia: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-
- Mykolaiv: all blood groups
- Kropyvnytskyi: all blood groups
- Kharkiv: all blood groups
- Lviv: 1-, 2-, 3+/-, 4+/-
- Zhytomyr: all blood groups
Addendum
The Ministry of Health emphasized that the high need for donated blood remains stable throughout Ukraine. The needs are dynamic and change daily depending on the circumstances.
Recall
In Ukraine , a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain, called "Jenny," was detected and 9 cases were reported in Sumy, Volyn, Cherkasy, Rivne, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The World Health Organization believes that the risk is low and that existing COVID-19 vaccines protect against it.