Pink iPhone for 39 thousand: the city council in Vinnytsia region bought a smartphone with budget funds

The Hnivan City Council of Vinnytsia region purchased the latest iPhone worth 39,199 hryvnias using local budget funds. The smartphone was ordered by placing a tender on Prozorro, but there were no open bids, writes UNN.

Details

According to the procurement on Prozorro, the Hnivan City Council in Vinnytsia region purchased a new Apple iPhone 16 Pink smartphone with 356 GB of memory for 39,199 hryvnias on June 18. The corresponding agreement was concluded with entrepreneur Serhii Slyvka.

The purchase was made without open bidding. Payment for the device will be made from the local budget within the framework of the program "Organizational, informational-analytical, and material-technical support for the activities of local self-government bodies."

According to information in the public procurement system, the delivery period is until December 31.

Additionally

The head of the Hnivan City Council is Volodymyr Kuleshov, who also leads the Hnivan City Territorial Community. Yuliia Nahorna is responsible for public procurement there, listed as the contact person in the Prozorro tender documents.

The National Guard has cancelled the tender for the procurement of equipment for dispersing protests.