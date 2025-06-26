Pink iPhone for 39 thousand: the city council in Vinnytsia region bought a smartphone with budget funds

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 35817 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
04:15 PM • 33323 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 37248 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 60475 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 143372 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 73985 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 168283 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 72596 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 63819 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67344 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
46%
748mm
Popular news
Attack on "Azov" officer Andriy Korynevych in Ivano-Frankivsk: Ministry of Internal Affairs reactsJune 26, 10:00 AM • 19270 views
Grand Swindle: Airbus and Boeing Details Reach Russians Despite SanctionsJune 26, 10:08 AM • 3952 views
Venice closes off entire area of ​​city for Bezos and Sanchez's wedding: ceremony to begin in the eveningJune 26, 12:23 PM • 14056 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 52861 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 53221 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 35846 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 53463 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 143417 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 168311 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 149746 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 53016 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 90479 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 64587 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 72138 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 63336 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Pink iPhone for 39 thousand: the city council in Vinnytsia region bought a smartphone with budget funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Hnivan City Council in Vinnytsia Oblast purchased an iPhone 16 Pink for 39,199 hryvnias. The procurement took place without open bidding through Prozorro, and the funding comes from the local budget.

Pink iPhone for 39 thousand: the city council in Vinnytsia region bought a smartphone with budget funds

The Hnivan City Council of Vinnytsia region purchased the latest iPhone worth 39,199 hryvnias using local budget funds. The smartphone was ordered by placing a tender on Prozorro, but there were no open bids, writes UNN.

Details

According to the procurement on Prozorro, the Hnivan City Council in Vinnytsia region purchased a new Apple iPhone 16 Pink smartphone with 356 GB of memory for 39,199 hryvnias on June 18. The corresponding agreement was concluded with entrepreneur Serhii Slyvka.

The purchase was made without open bidding. Payment for the device will be made from the local budget within the framework of the program "Organizational, informational-analytical, and material-technical support for the activities of local self-government bodies."

According to information in the public procurement system, the delivery period is until December 31.

Additionally

The head of the Hnivan City Council is Volodymyr Kuleshov, who also leads the Hnivan City Territorial Community. Yuliia Nahorna is responsible for public procurement there, listed as the contact person in the Prozorro tender documents.

The National Guard has cancelled the tender for the procurement of equipment for dispersing protests. 11.06.25, 20:08 • 6012 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
Vinnytsia Oblast
Apple Inc.
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9