Ukrainian carriers to block the border with Poland

Ukrainian carriers will block the Yagodyn-Dorohusk border crossing with Poland. The action will begin on Thursday, February 15, at 9:00 am. This was reported by the public organization International Road Carriers of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Due to the blockade and arbitrariness of Polish farmers on the UA-PL border. Ukrainian international carriers cannot stand aside because they are the arteries of the economy. Therefore, we demand equal conditions for economic cooperation says the business association.

Ukrainian carriers have announced a peaceful protest called "Ukraine=Poland" at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. The protesters will not let Polish carriers crossing the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint into Ukraine.

They will stay here, with us, in their cars, until our Ukrainian carriers start moving on their side. After all, they let one car through per hour, and it is not a Ukrainian but a Polish driver he noted.

According to Kotsenko, the duration of the Ukrainian carriers' action will depend on the situation on the Polish border.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, it was reported that Polish farmers would block all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine and access roads to railroad transshipment stations and seaports on February 20.

Representatives of the ministries of Ukraine and Poland negotiate with Polish carriers to end the protests