Representatives of the ministries of Ukraine and Poland negotiate with Polish carriers to end the protests

Representatives of the Ukrainian government, together with Polish partners, are trying to prevent repeated protests by Polish carriers, as the blockade of the border is damaging the economies of Ukraine, Poland and the EU. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

Details

During a meeting between Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Derkach and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland Pawel Ganczar, with the participation of representatives of the customs and border services of both countries, measures to promote the sustainable operation of checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border were discussed.

Our position remains unchanged: we have to solve problems together and are open to dialogue and compromises that will not harm the interests of carriers. The blockade of the border causes damage to the economies of Ukraine, Poland and the EU. Therefore, together with our partners, we are taking all the necessary measures here and now to prevent repeated protests by Polish carriers. With this in mind, we are extending the operation of pilot projects at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and NyzhankovychiMalhowice checkpoints until March 1 - Derkach emphasized.

It is reported that this refers to the separation of loaded and empty vehicles in the eCheckpoint system at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, as well as the absence of the need for empty trucks to register in the eCheckpoint system at the Nyzhankovychi - Malhowice checkpoint.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the stable and rhythmic operation of border crossing points directly affects the functioning of the eCheck system, which allows carriers to manage their time to cross the border.

Ukraine expands electronic queuing service for buses to all checkpoints on the border with the EU and Moldova

He said that during the meeting, his Polish colleagues were shown how the eChezha system works, noting that it requires an uninterrupted and predictable number of trucks crossing the border.

Under the blockade organized by Polish farmers, no carrier can plan its activities, and the Ukrainian economy continues to suffer losses - Derkach summarized.

Recall

The Ukrainian-Polish border was unblocked on January 17. The Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the protesters agreed on the relevant arrangements. The agreement envisages measures previously supported by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, namely the implementation of pilot projects at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and NyzhankovychiMalhowice checkpoints, as well as the creation of a working group to analyze the situation in the field of bilateral transportation.

However, since February 9, several key checkpoints have been blocked again by Polish farmers. On February 13 , it was reportedthat next week Polish farmers plan to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

Ukraine's economy grew by 3.5% in January: Suspension of the blockade on the Polish border helped