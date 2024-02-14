Representatives of the ministries of Ukraine and Poland negotiate with Polish carriers to end the protests

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 82258 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120442 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124549 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166352 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166156 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269459 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177097 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166896 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239162 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102097 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 76915 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 50987 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 46981 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 59230 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269459 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239162 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224467 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235949 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120442 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101104 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101489 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117942 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118536 views
Actual
Representatives of the ministries of Ukraine and Poland negotiate with Polish carriers to end the protests

Representatives of the ministries of Ukraine and Poland negotiate with Polish carriers to end the protests

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25248 views

Representatives of Ukraine and Poland are negotiating with Polish carriers to stop the constant protests and border blockades that are damaging the economies of both countries.

Representatives of the Ukrainian government, together with Polish partners, are trying to prevent repeated protests by Polish carriers, as the blockade of the border is damaging the economies of Ukraine, Poland and the EU. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

Details

During a meeting between Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Derkach and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland Pawel Ganczar, with the participation of representatives of the customs and border services of both countries, measures to promote the sustainable operation of checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border were discussed.

Our position remains unchanged: we have to solve problems together and are open to dialogue and compromises that will not harm the interests of carriers. The blockade of the border causes damage to the economies of Ukraine, Poland and the EU. Therefore, together with our partners, we are taking all the necessary measures here and now to prevent repeated protests by Polish carriers. With this in mind, we are extending the operation of pilot projects at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and NyzhankovychiMalhowice checkpoints until March 1

- Derkach emphasized.

It is reported that this refers to the separation of loaded and empty vehicles in the eCheckpoint system at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, as well as the absence of the need for empty trucks to register in the eCheckpoint system at the Nyzhankovychi - Malhowice checkpoint.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the stable and rhythmic operation of border crossing points directly affects the functioning of the eCheck system, which allows carriers to manage their time to cross the border.

Ukraine expands electronic queuing service for buses to all checkpoints on the border with the EU and Moldova08.02.24, 16:25 • 29757 views

He said that during the meeting, his Polish colleagues were shown how the eChezha system works, noting that it requires an uninterrupted and predictable number of trucks crossing the border.

Under the blockade organized by Polish farmers, no carrier can plan its activities, and the Ukrainian economy continues to suffer losses

- Derkach summarized.

Recall

The Ukrainian-Polish border was unblocked on January 17. The Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the protesters agreed on the relevant arrangements. The agreement envisages measures previously supported by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, namely the implementation of pilot projects at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and NyzhankovychiMalhowice checkpoints, as well as the creation of a working group to analyze the situation in the field of bilateral transportation.

However, since February 9, several key checkpoints have been blocked again by Polish farmers. On February 13 , it was reportedthat next week Polish farmers plan to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

Ukraine's economy grew by 3.5% in January: Suspension of the blockade on the Polish border helped13.02.24, 12:40 • 23848 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
european-unionEuropean Union
dariya-derkachDariya Derkach
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising