Ukraine expands electronic queuing service for buses to all checkpoints on the border with the EU and Moldova

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102990 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130265 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130986 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169972 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276863 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177986 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167041 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148738 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245346 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102611 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92910 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89893 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100354 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43976 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276863 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245346 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230550 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255980 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241820 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10188 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130265 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104092 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104195 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120467 views
Ukraine expands electronic queuing service for buses to all checkpoints on the border with the EU and Moldova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29750 views

Starting February 12, the electronic bus queuing service will be extended to all 29 checkpoints on Ukraine's borders with the EU and Moldova.

Starting Monday, February 12, the electronic queuing service for buses service will be expanded to all checkpoints on the border with the EU and Moldova, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

We are consistently digitizing the process of crossing the border by transport. Starting Monday, we are expanding the electronic queuing service for buses to all checkpoints with the EU and Molodova. This is part of our work to overcome queues at the border and ensure passenger comfort. We thank our partners for supporting this important project!

- Kubrakov wrote on social media.

Details

The Ministry announced that it is extending the electronic queue service for crossing the border by bus to all checkpoints with the EU and Moldova "to verify the implementation of international routes." In total, it is said to be 29 checkpoints.

"We are scaling up eCheckpoint to all checkpoints to verify the implementation of bus routes and analyze the load on the border. After that, based on the current network of routes, we will offer each bus a time slot for crossing the border - a corresponding slot. As a result, we should get a queue-free border and travel according to the schedule," Kubrakov said.

Reportedly, starting February 12 at 12 noon, all buses will be able to cross the border by appointment in the eChechera system. Currently, it is only a matter of registering in the system to cross the border on a "register and go" basis. According to this rule, eCheck in for buses has been operating at 8 checkpoints since August last year.

Starting Monday, 21 more checkpoints will be added to this list.

Addendum

According to the Ministry, more than 40,000 buses and 725,000 trucks have crossed the border electronically since the launch of eCheck.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising