Ukraine expands electronic queuing service for buses to all checkpoints on the border with the EU and Moldova

Starting Monday, February 12, the electronic queuing service for buses service will be expanded to all checkpoints on the border with the EU and Moldova, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

We are consistently digitizing the process of crossing the border by transport. Starting Monday, we are expanding the electronic queuing service for buses to all checkpoints with the EU and Molodova. This is part of our work to overcome queues at the border and ensure passenger comfort. We thank our partners for supporting this important project! - Kubrakov wrote on social media.

Details

The Ministry announced that it is extending the electronic queue service for crossing the border by bus to all checkpoints with the EU and Moldova "to verify the implementation of international routes." In total, it is said to be 29 checkpoints.

"We are scaling up eCheckpoint to all checkpoints to verify the implementation of bus routes and analyze the load on the border. After that, based on the current network of routes, we will offer each bus a time slot for crossing the border - a corresponding slot. As a result, we should get a queue-free border and travel according to the schedule," Kubrakov said.

Reportedly, starting February 12 at 12 noon, all buses will be able to cross the border by appointment in the eChechera system. Currently, it is only a matter of registering in the system to cross the border on a "register and go" basis. According to this rule, eCheck in for buses has been operating at 8 checkpoints since August last year.

Starting Monday, 21 more checkpoints will be added to this list.

Addendum

According to the Ministry, more than 40,000 buses and 725,000 trucks have crossed the border electronically since the launch of eCheck.