Border guards thank intelligence officers for sinking Russian corvette "Ivanivets" in the Black Sea

Border guards thanked intelligence officers for sinking the Russian corvette Ivanivets. The appeal of the border guards was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

We thank our comrades from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine for restoring historical justice and registering the racist trough "Ivanivets" in the submarine fleet. - the border guards wrote.

Details

In a post of gratitude, the SBGS press service published a photo from the Balaklava Bay taken in February 2014. In the photo, the Ivanivets, armed with anti-ship missiles, smokes, puffs and threatens the boat of the State Border Guard Service: "I'm a warship! ".

The border guard boat, though small, radiates defiance and confidence that everything will be Ukraine.

Destruction of the Russian "Ivanivets": surface drones hit the boat six times - Budanov

Context

On the night of February 1, the Ukrainian military successfully attacked a Russian Black Sea Fleet ship in the Black Sea near occupied Crimea and sank it. On February 1, the GUR published footage showing Ukrainian naval drones striking an Ivanivets-class corvette (41st Missile Boat Brigade) near Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian Navy reportedthat the sinking of the Ivanivets is a significant loss for the black sea Fleet, as the Russian fleet has only three such ships. They also stated that the Ivanivets usually carries 40 personnel.