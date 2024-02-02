Destruction of the Russian "Ivanivets": surface drones hit the boat six times - Budanov

The Russian missile boat Ivanovets, destroyed by Ukraine, received six direct hits. It was attacked by Magura V5 surface drones operated by the GUR's drone unit. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with The War Zone, according to UNN.

Details

According to Budanov, "in the course of special (active) measures between January 31 and February 1, the department planned and carried out the destruction of the 'Ivanivtsi' at the raid on Lake Donuzlav."

According to the head of the DIU, the "Ivanovo" was attacked by unmanned maritime security robotic vehicles (Magura V5) operated by the drone unit of the 13th DIU group.

During the destruction of the ship, six direct hits were made by naval drones into the ship's hull. As a result of the damage, the ship capsized and sank - Budanov said.

He also noted that according to preliminary data, the search and rescue operation conducted by the enemy "was not successful.

Recall

On the night of February 1, the Ukrainian military successfully attacked a Russian Black Sea Fleet ship in the Black Sea near occupied Crimea and sank it. On February 1, the GUR published footage showing Ukrainian naval drones striking an Ivanivets-class corvette (41st Missile Boat Brigade) near Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian Navy reportedthat the sinking of the Ivanivets is a significant loss for the black Sea Fleet, as the Russian Navy has only three such ships. They also stated that the Ivanivets usually carries 40 personnel.

Ukraine's destruction of the Russian missile boat "Ivanivets": analysts assessed the consequences for the occupiers