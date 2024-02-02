Ukraine's destruction of the Russian missile boat "Ivanivets": analysts assessed the consequences for the occupiers

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103188 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130569 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131227 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172609 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170075 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277049 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178009 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102788 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94065 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91153 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100539 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 45314 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277049 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245505 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256129 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241960 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11228 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130569 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104153 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104255 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120517 views
Actual
Ukraine's destruction of the Russian missile boat "Ivanivets": analysts assessed the consequences for the occupiers

Ukraine's destruction of the Russian missile boat "Ivanivets": analysts assessed the consequences for the occupiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68167 views

Ukrainian forces sink a Russian missile boat near occupied Crimea, limiting Russia's naval capabilities in the western Black Sea.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have assessed the consequences for the occupiers of the destruction of the Russian missile boat "Ivanovets" by Ukrainian intelligence on the night of February 1, UNN reports

Details

A new ISW report notes that Ukrainian strikes on Black Sea Fleet ships and infrastructure have limited its ability to operate in the western Black Sea. 

A Russian military blogger with ties to the Kremlin claims that on the night of January 31-February 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched 12 SCALP or Storm Shadow missiles, provided by the West, into occupied Crimea. "Voyenkor notes that Russian forces allegedly shot down five missiles in the area of the Belbek air base in occupied Sevastopol and six missiles over Yany Kapu, Hvardiysk, and northwest of Sevastopol, and that one missile hit the ground in the area of the Belbek air base but did not damage it. Neither Ukrainian nor Russian officials have confirmed the claims, ISW said. 

As noted, Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that "several objects" were damaged in the January 31 strikes on the Belbek airbase, but noted that Ukrainian authorities need more satellite images to confirm which objects were hit by Ukrainian troops. 

Recall 

On the night of February 1, the Ukrainian military successfully attacked a Russian Black Sea Fleet ship in the Black Sea near occupied Crimea and sank it. On February 1, the GUR published footage showing Ukrainian naval drones striking an Ivanivets-class corvette (41st Missile Boat Brigade) near Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea. 

The Ukrainian Navy reportedthat the sinking of the Ivanivets is a significant loss for the black Sea Fleet, as the Russian Navy has only three such ships. They also stated that the "Ivanivets" usually carries 40 personnel, and the GUR emphasized that Russian search and rescue operations were unsuccessful. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
shtormova-tinStorm Shadow cruise missile
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

Contact us about advertising