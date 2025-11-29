$42.190.00
06:27 PM
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
05:13 PM
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Publications
Exclusives
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 62282 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 48837 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 56350 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 54705 views
Ukrainian biathletes started the season with failures in relay races at the World Cup stage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

The Ukrainian women's biathlon team took 15th place in the relay at the World Cup in Östersund, Sweden, while the men's team finished 9th. On Sunday, the single mixed and classic mixed relays will take place.

Ukrainian biathletes started the season with failures in relay races at the World Cup stage

The Ukrainian biathlon team started the 2025/26 season unsuccessfully. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the first race of the opening stage of the World Cup in Östersund, Sweden, the women's team, consisting of sisters Valeriia and Khrystyna Dmytrenko, as well as Olena Horodna and Oleksandra Merkushyna, finished 15th in the relay, despite having no penalty laps. France won, Italy took silver, and the Czech Republic took bronze.

The Ukrainian men's team also did not surprise. The result of the quartet consisting of Artem Tyshchenko, Vitaliy Mandzyn, Bohdan Tsymbal, and Dmytro Pidruchnyi could have been even worse than the girls', however, the latter corrected the situation in the final stage. As a result, they finished 9th. The top three are as follows: Norway, France, Sweden.

On Sunday, Östersund will host single mixed and classic mixed relays.

Recall

Ukrainian biathlete Vitaliy Mandzyn was nominated by the IBU for the "Rookie of the Season" award for 2024/25. In the season, the 22-year-old athlete won a bronze medal in the relay, was 4th in the individual race, and 31st in the overall World Cup standings.

Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier died in the high mountains of Pakistan30.07.25, 20:03 • 37042 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Sweden
Ukraine