Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier died in the high mountains of Pakistan

The former biathlon queen died while attempting to conquer Laila Peak, a 6069-meter high mountain. The International Biathlon Union published a lengthy text to honor one of the greatest champions of the last twenty years, UNN reports.

German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier died on July 28, 2025, as a result of a severe mountain accident on Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountains at an altitude of about 5700 meters (Pakistan). The life of the outstanding athlete was cut short by a sudden rockfall at an altitude of 5700 meters.

The announcement of her death caused immediate shock in Germany and the biathlon world. This corresponds to Dahlmeier's impressive list of achievements, including two Olympic titles and seven World Championship titles.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) stated the following in its message:

The International Biathlon Union learned with deep sadness of the death of former Olympic and World Champion Laura Dahlmeier at the age of 31 after a tragic mountaineering accident in Pakistan.

It is emphasized that Laura was one of the most outstanding athletes in biathlon, and her loss is deeply felt by everyone involved in biathlon.

In her record-breaking career, she left an incredible mark in just six years at the top of the sport. Dahlmeier won three Olympic medals, becoming the first woman to win gold in both the sprint and pursuit races in biathlon.

15 World Championship medals, including seven gold (including five at the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen);

53 World Cup podiums, including 26 victories;

1 overall victory and 2 globes in disciplines.

The IBU also noted that they would support Laura's family and friends during this difficult time.

Pakistani authorities reported Dahlmeier's death, citing information from the rescue team. Dahlmeier was with her climbing partner. According to management, the accident due to a rockfall incident occurred during a rope descent. Her partner immediately called for help, and a rescue operation was launched immediately.

The climbing partner tried to save Dahlmeier for many hours. However, this was impossible due to the difficult terrain and prolonged rockfall. After the rope partner showed no signs of life, it was decided to retreat from the dangerous area at night and continue the descent. - the report says.

Laura Dahlmeier died on July 28. The rescue operation was unsuccessful and was called off on the evening of July 29.

Dahlmeier's body will not be found. This would be "too high a risk and impossible under the current difficult conditions with rockfall and changing weather on Laila Peak." - reports Welt, citing sources.

Our hearts are broken, but you will always hold a special place in them. Rest in peace, Laura - IBU wrote on Instagram.

