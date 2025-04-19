Ukrainian biathlete Mandzyn among nominees for "Rookie of the Season" title according to IBU

Ukrainian biathlete Vitalii Mandzyn is among the nominees for the title "Newcomer of the Season" according to the International Biathlon Union (IBU). This is reported by the National Olympic Committee, according to UNN.

It is reported that in the 2024/2025 season, Mandzyn won a bronze medal at the World Cup stage as part of the relay team, took 4th place in the first individual race of the season - the short individual (this is the best personal result of the Ukrainian this season), and took 31st place in the overall World Cup standings.

In addition to Vitalii, Norwegians Martin Uldal and Isak Frey, as well as German Danilo Riethmüller, are competing for this award. The winner will be determined by the results of fan voting. Voting will continue until 19:00 on April 19 - the NOC added.

You can support Vitalii on the official Biathlonworld website, on Instagram, and Facebook.

