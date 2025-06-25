Ukrainian athletes Nikitin and Levchenko won gold and silver at the Continental Tour stage in the Czech Republic

Ukrainian athletes Dmytro Nikitin and Yulia Levchenko distinguished themselves at the Continental Tour stages in the Czech Republic: one won "gold", the other – "silver" and a standard for the World Championship. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine.

In Ostrava, Czech Republic, at the "gold" series stage of the Continental Tour, Dmytro Nikitin won the high jump, clearing the bar at 2 meters 24 centimeters on his first attempt.

The host of the competition, Jan Štefela, was able to overcome this barrier, but did so on his third attempt - noted in the NOC.

At the same time, the bar at a height of 2 meters 28 centimeters was not conquered by any of the athletes.

"So, thanks to fewer attempts at the previous height, the Ukrainian became the winner of the stage!" – emphasized in the message.

The next important competition for Nikitin will be the European Team Championship-2025, where he will replace Oleg Doroshchuk in the national team. The tournament will be held in Madrid from June 27 to 29.

At another Czech stage – in Brno, which belongs to the "silver" series of the Continental Tour, Yulia Levchenko distinguished herself. She showed a result of 1 meter 98 centimeters, which became the best for her in the last two years.

Thanks to this, she not only won a silver medal in the high jump sector, but also fulfilled the qualifying standard for the 2025 World Championship! - reported in the Olympic Committee.

Levchenko competed for the victory with Australian Nicola Olyslagers.

