Ukrainian athlete wins tournament in Italy

A Ukrainian athlete won the 400-meter hurdles at a tournament in Savona, Italy, with a time of 55.83 seconds. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian athlete Anna Ryzhykova won the Challenger Series tournament in Savona, Italy, which took place as part of the World Athletics Continental Tour. The athlete from Dnipro finished first in the 400-meter hurdles with an impressive result of 55.83 seconds.

Ryzhikova was joined on the podium by representatives of the host country, Alice Muraro (56.05) and Eleanor Maricciando (56.26), who took second and third place, respectively.

This race was the 34-year-old Ukrainian's debut in the summer athletics season. It is worth noting that she has already won two licenses for Ukraine for the 2024 Olympics: in the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x400-meter mixed relay.

Recall

At the previous Olympic Games in London 2012, Ryzhykova won a bronze medal in the 4x400-meter relay together with the Ukrainian team.