Ukrainian Armed Forces start using Dragon drone to burn territory with termite

The Ukrainian military has started using new drones “Dragons” at the front, which burn the territory under them with the help of termite. This was reported by BILD, UNN.

For example, soldiers of the 108th separate territorial defense brigade of Ukraine released a video of the use of an FPV drone that scatters termite over the positions of the Russian military.

As the publication points out, last year , the Armed Forces of Ukraine thought about how to use termite mixture together with drones. As a result, they came to the conclusion that a standard FPV drone can fit about 500 grams of termite mixture.

In the video, the rain of fire over the Russian positions lasts about 20 seconds, resulting in a forest belt of about 100 meters in length.

Within seconds of the use of the thermite mixture, explosions could be heard on the ground. The fire probably spread to Russian ammunition.

The burning temperature of thermite is approximately 2500 degrees, which means that the hot mixture corrodes even iron in a matter of seconds, and mortars, grenades and ammunition become deadly to their owners.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said that the institution's specialists are constantly involved in testing new models of Ukrainian weapons. In particular, domestically produced drones.

Our task is not to harm, but to suggest what needs to be done to make these devices effective. We provide our recommendations. The tasks and purposes for which manufacturers prepare their equipment may differ. Units of the Armed Forces may need drones for some tasks, reconnaissance for others, and air defense for yet others. Each time there are different requirements and they must be met before purchasing and using - Ruvin noted.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the localization of drone production in Ukraine reaches 98%. Ukraine already produces more than 1 million drones and continues to increase production of its own weapons.