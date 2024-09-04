ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129571 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134771 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222025 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165631 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160481 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146127 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112728 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198255 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105244 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukrainian Armed Forces start using Dragon drone to burn territory with termite

Ukrainian Armed Forces start using Dragon drone to burn territory with termite

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22561 views

The Ukrainian military is using FPV drones to scatter a thermite mixture over enemy positions. The burning temperature of thermite reaches 2500 degrees, which can destroy enemy equipment and ammunition.

The Ukrainian military has started using new drones “Dragons” at the front, which burn the territory under them with the help of termite. This was reported by BILD, UNN.

Details

For example, soldiers of the 108th separate territorial defense brigade of Ukraine released a video of the use of an FPV drone that scatters termite over the positions of the Russian military. 

As the publication points out, last year , the Armed Forces of Ukraine thought about how to use termite mixture together with drones. As a result, they came to the conclusion that a standard FPV drone can fit about 500 grams of termite mixture.

In the video, the rain of fire over the Russian positions lasts about 20 seconds, resulting in a forest belt of about 100 meters in length.

Within seconds of the use of the thermite mixture, explosions could be heard on the ground. The fire probably spread to Russian ammunition. 

The burning temperature of thermite is approximately 2500 degrees, which means that the hot mixture corrodes even iron in a matter of seconds, and mortars, grenades and ammunition become deadly to their owners. 

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said that the institution's specialists are constantly involved in testing new models of Ukrainian weapons. In particular, domestically produced drones.

Our task is not to harm, but to suggest what needs to be done to make these devices effective. We provide our recommendations. The tasks and purposes for which manufacturers prepare their equipment may differ. Units of the Armed Forces may need drones for some tasks, reconnaissance for others, and air defense for yet others. Each time there are different requirements and they must be met before purchasing and using

- Ruvin noted.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the localization of drone production in Ukraine reaches 98%. Ukraine already produces more than 1 million drones and continues to increase production of its own weapons.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies

