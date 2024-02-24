Ukrainian Armed Forces detect a threat: enemy aircraft are active in the eastern and southeastern directions
Kyiv • UNN
russian tactical aircraft were spotted in eastern and southeastern Ukraine.
russian tactical aviation activity has been recorded on the eastern and southeastern directions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Ukrainian Air Force reports increased activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the east and southeast of the country.
According to the information, possible intentions of Russian forces to use air strikes have been detected.
