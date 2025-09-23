Ukrainian arm wrestlers won five medals at the World Championship in Bulgaria

Ukrainian armwrestlers won five medals at the World Championship among adults, youth, and juniors, which ended in Albena (Bulgaria). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

1,700 participants from 57 countries competed for the awards of the world championship. The list of Ukrainian athletes who won medals is as follows:

"Gold": Oleh Zhoh (90 kg category among adults, left arm);

"Bronze": Artem Popov (85 kg category among adults, left arm and 85 kg category, right arm);

"Bronze": Sofia Onopriienko (50 kg category among adults and U23, right arm);

"Bronze": Andrii Dendeberia (55 kg category among adults, right arm).

