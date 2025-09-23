Ukrainian arm wrestlers won five medals at the World Championship in Bulgaria
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian athletes won five medals at the World Armwrestling Championship in Bulgaria. Oleh Zhoh won gold, while Artem Popov, Sofia Onopriienko, and Andriy Dendeberia took home bronze medals.
Ukrainian armwrestlers won five medals at the World Championship among adults, youth, and juniors, which ended in Albena (Bulgaria). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.
Details
1,700 participants from 57 countries competed for the awards of the world championship. The list of Ukrainian athletes who won medals is as follows:
- "Gold": Oleh Zhoh (90 kg category among adults,
left arm);
- "Bronze": Artem Popov (85 kg category among
adults, left arm and 85 kg category, right arm);
- "Bronze": Sofia Onopriienko (50 kg category among
adults and U23, right arm);
- "Bronze": Andrii Dendeberia (55 kg category among
adults, right arm).
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won "bronze" at the 2025 World Championship in high jump. The competition took place in Tokyo: the Ukrainian cleared a height of 1.97 m.