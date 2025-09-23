Ukrainian arm wrestlers won five medals at the World Championship in Bulgaria

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
11:29 AM • 158 views
The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 22769 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 23388 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 26497 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 42441 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 44772 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 42348 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 66053 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 69314 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 63563 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4.3m/s
41%
751mm
Popular news
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown dronesSeptember 23, 01:48 AM • 20660 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideoSeptember 23, 02:44 AM • 20963 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 18213 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 14600 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 5300 views
Publications
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 3098 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 14722 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 18327 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 22769 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 64479 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
White House
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 64479 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 30309 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 46118 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 97501 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 119266 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
Facebook
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot

Ukrainian arm wrestlers won five medals at the World Championship in Bulgaria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Ukrainian athletes won five medals at the World Armwrestling Championship in Bulgaria. Oleh Zhoh won gold, while Artem Popov, Sofia Onopriienko, and Andriy Dendeberia took home bronze medals.

Ukrainian arm wrestlers won five medals at the World Championship in Bulgaria

Ukrainian armwrestlers won five medals at the World Championship among adults, youth, and juniors, which ended in Albena (Bulgaria). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

1,700 participants from 57 countries competed for the awards of the world championship. The list of Ukrainian athletes who won medals is as follows:

  • "Gold": Oleh Zhoh (90 kg category among adults, left arm);
    • "Bronze": Artem Popov (85 kg category among adults, left arm and 85 kg category, right arm);
      • "Bronze": Sofia Onopriienko (50 kg category among adults and U23, right arm);
        • "Bronze": Andrii Dendeberia (55 kg category among adults, right arm).

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won "bronze" at the 2025 World Championship in high jump. The competition took place in Tokyo: the Ukrainian cleared a height of 1.97 m.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          Sports
          Tokyo
          Bulgaria
          Ukraine