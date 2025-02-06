Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash resigns from his post

He has decided to resign as a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash reports, UNN.

Details

Ukrainian military officer Ilya Yevlash announced his decision to resign on February 6 on his Facebook page.

It's time to say goodbye, my Air Force - said Ilya Evlash.

Yevlash thanked his colleagues and everyone who was close to him, noting their support and joint achievements. According to him, service in the Air Force has become an important part of his life, and a new stage is ahead.

For me, this period of my life was truly unforgettable.

Here I found new friends, here we did many useful things, here I fell in love with the Air Force.

Thanks to those who have always been there for me, to those who helped me, supported me and even to those who wanted to fall - without you, it would not have been as interesting - added by Ilya Evlash.

Recall

Ilya Yevlash has held this position since March 2024, succeeding Yuriy Ihnat. Ilya Yevlash served in the Land Forces Command as a senior public relations officer. He headed the public relations service of the Kyiv city defense forces grouping and the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping. Spokesperson for the eastern group of troops.

Ilya Yevlash became the new spokesman of the Air Force