Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash resigns from his post

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 16314 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63075 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102206 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105600 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123208 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102213 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129328 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103532 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116907 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106260 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102729 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111846 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106267 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 16374 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129328 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152488 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4232 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106267 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111846 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138423 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140201 views
Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash resigns from his post

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68625 views

Ilya Yevlash announced his decision to resign from the position of spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, which he had held since March 2024. In his farewell address, he thanked his colleagues and noted that this period of his life was unforgettable.

He has decided to resign as a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash reports, UNN.

Details

Ukrainian military officer Ilya Yevlash announced his decision to resign on February 6 on his Facebook page.

It's time to say goodbye, my Air Force

- said Ilya Evlash.

Yevlash thanked his colleagues and everyone who was close to him, noting their support and joint achievements. According to him, service in the Air Force has become an important part of his life, and a new stage is ahead.

For me, this period of my life was truly unforgettable.
Here I found new friends, here we did many useful things, here I fell in love with the Air Force. 
Thanks to those who have always been there for me, to those who helped me, supported me and even to those who wanted to fall - without you, it would not have been as interesting

- added by Ilya Evlash.

Recall

Ilya Yevlash has held this position since March 2024, succeeding Yuriy Ihnat. Ilya Yevlash served in the Land Forces Command as a senior public relations officer. He headed the public relations service of the Kyiv city defense forces grouping and the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping. Spokesperson for the eastern group of troops.

Ilya Yevlash became the new spokesman of the Air Force18.03.24, 17:49 • 24382 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

