Ukraine's "transport visa-free regime" with EU countries extended until 2027 - Deputy Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has agreed with the European Commission to extend the Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transport for another 15 months — at least until March 2027.
Ukraine has agreed with the European Commission on a "transport visa-free regime" for another 15 months – at least until March 2027. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Today, we agreed with the European Commission to extend the Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transport for another 15 months — at least until March 2027.
According to Kuleba, "this is, without exaggeration, one of the most important events for the sphere of freight transportation and export of Ukraine by road."
This means:
▪️ Ukrainian and European carriers will continue to be able to work without special permits for bilateral and transit flights;
▪️ Ukraine maintains export stability, which brings billions of hryvnias to the budget;
▪️ guaranteed possibility of unhindered import of critically important goods.
Let's add
Kuleba added that during the period of the "transport visa-free regime," road exports and imports increased by tens of percent. This is a direct result of the Ukrainian economy gaining new opportunities, and businesses gaining the freedom to work with EU countries. The specific weight of trade between Ukraine and the EU by road increased by almost 55%.
The extension of the agreement became possible thanks to the systematic work of the Ministry of Development team together with our EU partners. We not only defend Ukraine's interests in negotiations but also consistently adapt legislation to European standards. The important role here is our joint work with the Verkhovna Rada. I am grateful to all European colleagues for their joint work! I am grateful to our carriers for conscientiously adhering to the rules of the Agreement.