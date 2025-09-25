Ukraine's "transport visa-free regime" with EU countries extended until 2027 - Deputy Prime Minister

Ukraine has agreed with the European Commission on a "transport visa-free regime" for another 15 months – at least until March 2027. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, we agreed with the European Commission to extend the Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transport for another 15 months — at least until March 2027. - the Deputy Prime Minister announced.

According to Kuleba, "this is, without exaggeration, one of the most important events for the sphere of freight transportation and export of Ukraine by road."

This means:

▪️ Ukrainian and European carriers will continue to be able to work without special permits for bilateral and transit flights;

▪️ Ukraine maintains export stability, which brings billions of hryvnias to the budget;

▪️ guaranteed possibility of unhindered import of critically important goods.

Let's add

Kuleba added that during the period of the "transport visa-free regime," road exports and imports increased by tens of percent. This is a direct result of the Ukrainian economy gaining new opportunities, and businesses gaining the freedom to work with EU countries. The specific weight of trade between Ukraine and the EU by road increased by almost 55%.