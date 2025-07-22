Ukraine's role in the European security system: Shmyhal talks with EU Commissioner Dombrovskis

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held an online conversation with EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis. They discussed Ukraine's important role in the European security system, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal and Dombrovskis analyzed the implementation of the €150 billion SAFE initiative, aimed at increasing the production capacities of Europe's defense industry.

It is very important that Ukraine has access to European SAFE projects, and we are already cooperating with EU member states and institutions on such practical integration. After all, strengthening our state is a guarantee of security for the entire EU - Shmyhal noted.

The head of the Ministry of Defense assured that Ukraine is open to close cooperation with SAFE-funded partners and is ready to jointly develop technologies that have proven their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Shmyhal thanked Dombrovskis for his personal involvement and support of Ukraine.

We continue our effective cooperation to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe - stated the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

