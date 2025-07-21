It is necessary to ensure Ukraine's inclusion in the EU's SAFE defense program - Shmyhal

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated that it is extremely important to ensure Ukraine's inclusion in the SAFE loan program. At the same time, work continues on developing the "Building with Ukraine" initiative to expand joint defense industrial projects, writes UNN with reference to Shmyhal's Telegram page.

We count on unwavering support in 2026. SAFE loans are a critically important source of funding for next year, and we need to ensure Ukraine's inclusion in this program - Shmyhal noted.

He added that our state continues to develop the "Building with Ukraine" initiative for the localization of Ukrainian companies in the territory of partner states.

Reference

The European Union's defense initiative SAFE (Security Action for Europe) opens up the possibility for Ukraine to fully integrate into the European defense-industrial space. Within this defense initiative, the European Commission plans to raise up to 150 billion euros on capital markets to help EU member states quickly and significantly increase investments in Europe's defense capabilities. These funds will be distributed among interested member states based on national plans.

Addition

Shmyhal stated that "the country needs $6 billion to cover the deficit for defense procurement this year."

During an online meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Shmyhal, as indicated, stated that these funds would allow for more drones to support defense lines. This would also contribute to strengthening air defense and inflicting more strikes on Russia.