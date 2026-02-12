Ukraine's national team learned its opponents for the 2026/2027 Nations League

The Ukrainian national football team has learned its opponents in Group B2 of the Nations League 2026/2027 season, UNN reports.

Details

Following the draw, our national team will face the national teams of Hungary, Georgia, and Northern Ireland.

Addition

Nations League 2026/2027 calendar:

Matchday 1: September 24-26, 2026;

Matchday 2: September 27-30, 2026;

Matchday 3: September 30 - October 3, 2026;

Matchday 4: October 4-6, 2026;

Matchday 5: November 12-14, 2026;

Matchday 6: November 15-17, 2026.

Quarter-finals, play-offs: March 25-30, 2027. Semi-finals, final: June 9-13, 2027.

The 2026/2027 Nations League tournament will be linked to the Euro 2028 qualification.

A participant in the group stage in League B, where Ukraine will play, if they finish:

first place - will be promoted to League A;

second place - will play play-off matches with the team that finishes third in a League A group;

third place - will play play-off matches with the team that finishes second in a League C group;

fourth place - will be relegated to League C.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team will meet Sweden in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-offs. If they win, Ukraine will play in the final against the winner of the Poland – Albania pair.