Ukraine's national team learned its opponents for the 2026/2027 Nations League

Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
04:03 PM • 10092 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 12082 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 16177 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
February 12, 11:56 AM • 17712 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
February 12, 11:18 AM • 20215 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 22110 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28118 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74020 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49260 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Popular news
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 28099 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 41435 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 28505 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 12723 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 7920 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 28563 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 73857 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 65814 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 68463 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM • 76302 views
UNN Lite
Ukraine's national team learned its opponents for the 2026/2027 Nations League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The Ukrainian national football team will play in Group B2 of the 2026/2027 Nations League against Hungary, Georgia, and Northern Ireland. The tournament is linked to Euro 2028 qualification.

Ukraine's national team learned its opponents for the 2026/2027 Nations League

The Ukrainian national football team has learned its opponents in Group B2 of the Nations League 2026/2027 season, UNN reports.

Details

Following the draw, our national team will face the national teams of Hungary, Georgia, and Northern Ireland.

Addition

Nations League 2026/2027 calendar:

  • Matchday 1: September 24-26, 2026;
    • Matchday 2: September 27-30, 2026;
      • Matchday 3: September 30 - October 3, 2026;
        • Matchday 4: October 4-6, 2026;
          • Matchday 5: November 12-14, 2026;
            • Matchday 6: November 15-17, 2026.

              Quarter-finals, play-offs: March 25-30, 2027. Semi-finals, final: June 9-13, 2027.

              The 2026/2027 Nations League tournament will be linked to the Euro 2028 qualification.

              A participant in the group stage in League B, where Ukraine will play, if they finish:

              • first place - will be promoted to League A;
                • second place - will play play-off matches with the team that finishes third in a League A group;
                  • third place - will play play-off matches with the team that finishes second in a League C group;
                    • fourth place - will be relegated to League C.

                      Recall

                      The Ukrainian national team will meet Sweden in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-offs. If they win, Ukraine will play in the final against the winner of the Poland – Albania pair.

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

