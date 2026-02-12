Ukraine's national team learned its opponents for the 2026/2027 Nations League
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian national football team will play in Group B2 of the 2026/2027 Nations League against Hungary, Georgia, and Northern Ireland. The tournament is linked to Euro 2028 qualification.
The Ukrainian national football team has learned its opponents in Group B2 of the Nations League 2026/2027 season, UNN reports.
Details
Following the draw, our national team will face the national teams of Hungary, Georgia, and Northern Ireland.
Addition
Nations League 2026/2027 calendar:
- Matchday 1: September 24-26, 2026;
- Matchday 2: September 27-30, 2026;
- Matchday 3: September 30 - October 3, 2026;
- Matchday 4: October 4-6, 2026;
- Matchday 5: November 12-14, 2026;
- Matchday 6: November 15-17, 2026.
Quarter-finals, play-offs: March 25-30, 2027. Semi-finals, final: June 9-13, 2027.
The 2026/2027 Nations League tournament will be linked to the Euro 2028 qualification.
A participant in the group stage in League B, where Ukraine will play, if they finish:
- first place - will be promoted to League A;
- second place - will play play-off matches with the team that finishes third in a League A group;
- third place - will play play-off matches with the team that finishes second in a League C group;
- fourth place - will be relegated to League C.
Recall
The Ukrainian national team will meet Sweden in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-offs. If they win, Ukraine will play in the final against the winner of the Poland – Albania pair.