Ukraine's MFA calls on partners to block Russia's shadow fleet
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called for effective sanctions against Russia's “shadow fleet”. He emphasized that Russia continues to earn billions from energy exports, financing its military machine.
Ukraine's international partners should impose truly effective sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet to deprive it of its profits. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga, reports UNN.
Details
Sibiga emphasized that Russia poses an existential threat to Europe, while continuing to earn billions from exporting energy resources to European countries and through European waters, and subsequently using these funds to finance the Kremlin's war machine.
Europe can and should deprive Russia of its blood money from energy. Russia's "shadow fleet" of old and poorly insured oil tankers is an urgent threat of environmental disaster in Europe, according to the Kyiv School of Economics think tank. It's time for Europe to take real measures to block this shadow fleet, hit Russia's military budget, and save lives and the environment
Recall
In the summer, the EU introduced the 14th package of sanctions against Russia in connection with Russia's war against Ukraine, imposing even more restrictions on sectors of the Russian economy such as energy, finance and trade, and making it even more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions.
