Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
New Japanese Prime Minister Isiba promised to continue sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine

New Japanese Prime Minister Isiba promised to continue sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49894 views

Shigeru Ishiba, the new prime minister of Japan, announced the extension of sanctions against Russia and continuation of support for Ukraine. He also noted strengthening Japan's defense potential and expanding cooperation with its allies.

Shigeru Ishiba, the new prime minister of Japan, announced the extension of sanctions against Russia and continuation of support for Ukraine. He said this in his program speech in the parliament, writes UNN.

Details

"We will continue to resolutely promote sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine. Relations between Japan and Russia are in a difficult situation, but Japan remains firmly committed to resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty," said new Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba.

He also stressed that"we will protect Japan from the rapidly changing security situation." "Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, continues to invade Ukraine, and the war continues. Today's Ukraine can become tomorrow's East Asia. Many people have similar concerns, " the Japanese prime minister said.

"In the light of the current situation, I will increase the number of friendly countries and like-minded countries based on the alliance between Japan and the United States, strengthen both our diplomatic and defense capabilities in a balanced way, and promote peace in our country through diplomacy based on realistic national interests," Isiba said.

Japan's government has changed, Shigeru Ishiba is the new prime minister01.10.24, 12:44 • 12703 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

