New Japanese Prime Minister Isiba promised to continue sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine

Shigeru Ishiba, the new prime minister of Japan, announced the extension of sanctions against Russia and continuation of support for Ukraine. He said this in his program speech in the parliament, writes UNN.

Details

"We will continue to resolutely promote sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine. Relations between Japan and Russia are in a difficult situation, but Japan remains firmly committed to resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty," said new Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba.

He also stressed that"we will protect Japan from the rapidly changing security situation." "Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, continues to invade Ukraine, and the war continues. Today's Ukraine can become tomorrow's East Asia. Many people have similar concerns, " the Japanese prime minister said.

"In the light of the current situation, I will increase the number of friendly countries and like-minded countries based on the alliance between Japan and the United States, strengthen both our diplomatic and defense capabilities in a balanced way, and promote peace in our country through diplomacy based on realistic national interests," Isiba said.

