Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Trump's sanctions against the International Criminal Court

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 16295 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63067 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102205 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123206 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102212 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129324 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103532 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116907 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106256 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102725 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89207 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106257 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 16229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123197 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129317 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162353 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152480 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4199 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106257 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111840 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138421 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140199 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Trump's sanctions against the International Criminal Court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30754 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed hope that US sanctions against the International Criminal Court would not affect the investigation of war crimes committed by Russia. The Ministry continues to cooperate with the ICC to bring Russian criminals to justice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to the decision of the Donald Trump administration to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court. The ministry stressed that it hopes this situation will not affect Ukraine's cooperation with the court, which plays a key role in bringing Russian war criminals to justice. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

We are convinced that the International Criminal Court continues to perform important functions in the case of Ukraine, namely, bringing Russian criminals to justice. And Ukraine continues to work with the ICC to move these cases forward. I think that the American decisions are not related to the Ukrainian context,

- emphasized the spokesman.

“And we hope that they (sanctions - ed.) will not affect the court's ability to achieve justice and justice for the victims of Russian aggression. And we consider the International Criminal Court to be an important tool in achieving these goals and, again, bringing war criminals to justice,” Tychy added.

He also emphasized the need for more arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court in cases against Russian criminals, in cases against those who execute Ukrainian prisoners of war, deport children, commit war crimes, and shell civilians in Ukraine. 

Recall 

Earlier , UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions against the International Criminal Court.

The new sanctions restrict financial activities and access to visas for individuals involved in investigations of Americans or their partners, as well as their family members. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

