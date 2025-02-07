Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Trump's sanctions against the International Criminal Court

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to the decision of the Donald Trump administration to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court. The ministry stressed that it hopes this situation will not affect Ukraine's cooperation with the court, which plays a key role in bringing Russian war criminals to justice. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

We are convinced that the International Criminal Court continues to perform important functions in the case of Ukraine, namely, bringing Russian criminals to justice. And Ukraine continues to work with the ICC to move these cases forward. I think that the American decisions are not related to the Ukrainian context, - emphasized the spokesman.

“And we hope that they (sanctions - ed.) will not affect the court's ability to achieve justice and justice for the victims of Russian aggression. And we consider the International Criminal Court to be an important tool in achieving these goals and, again, bringing war criminals to justice,” Tychy added.

He also emphasized the need for more arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court in cases against Russian criminals, in cases against those who execute Ukrainian prisoners of war, deport children, commit war crimes, and shell civilians in Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions against the International Criminal Court.

The new sanctions restrict financial activities and access to visas for individuals involved in investigations of Americans or their partners, as well as their family members.