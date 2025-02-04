Ukraine's Embassy in the US is working to organize meetings between Zelensky and Trump - Ukraine's Ambassador

The Embassy of Ukraine in the United States is working to organize meetings between the teams of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova in an interview with the Karpiak on Suspilne project, UNN reports.

We always prepare both meetings and calls. It takes some time. Ukraine [in the new US president's team - ed.] has much more contacts than other countries - Makarova said when asked about the meetings between the two presidents.

She added that the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has good contacts with Secretary of State Rubio and National Security Advisor Volz, with whom it had worked before Trump's election.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Ukrainian side is agreeing on a schedule of meetings with the Donald Trump administration. The visit of US Special Representative Kellogg to Ukraine remains on the agenda and is being prepared by the Foreign Ministry.