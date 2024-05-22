ukenru
Ukraine's economy grew by 4.4% in four months as it adapted to wartime

Ukraine's economy grew by 4.4% in four months as it adapted to wartime

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18055 views

Ukraine'S GDP grew by approximately 4.3% in April 2024 compared to April last year, resulting in a 4.4% increase in January-April 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, driven by record export volumes, demand for construction, improved business sentiment and a revival of consumer activity, despite the risks to security and energy infrastructure damage.

Ukraine'S GDP grew by about 4.3% in April 2024 compared to April last year, growth in January-April 2024 was at the level of 4.4% compared to the same period in 2023, according to preliminary estimates of the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukraine's GDP growth in April 2024 compared to April last year was about 4.3% (±1%). As a result, in January-April 2024, growth is estimated at 4.4% (±1%) compared to the corresponding period last year," the ministry said.

"In April 2024, the trend of recovery of the economy continues. (...) In general, the economy continues to adapt and acquire the characteristics of a wartime economy," said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko.

According to her, this was supported by record volumes of exports of goods, an increase in demand for construction services in the context of budget financing for infrastructure restoration, continued improvement in business sentiment and a revival of consumer activity.

The stable operation of the marine corridor, according to her, stimulated the industries of rail transportation, production of metallurgical products, as well as the extraction of metal ores.

Exports via the Ukrainian sea corridor reached 45 million tons10.05.24, 12:00 • 36777 views

Positive trends were observed in the transport sector, industry, construction, agriculture and domestic trade.

According to the official, in April, industrial enterprises continued to restore economic activity, both due to export - oriented industries, and demand for investment products-mechanical engineering (mic) and construction materials. All this has created a demand for products of related activities. 

"At the same time, high security risks, another damage to energy facilities, as well as a significant shortage of qualified personnel continued to negatively affect GDP," Sviridenko said. 

So, after the next attacks on the Ukrainian energy system and significant damage and destruction of thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants, some of the generation facilities were temporarily lost. Problems with electricity generation can have a potentially negative impact on the work of industry, especially the largest electricity consumers, who, due to the technological features of production processes, are almost impossible to reorient themselves to alternative sources of electricity supply, the Ministry of Economy pointed out.

NBU: real GDP growth in the first quarter was weaker than expected25.04.24, 15:16 • 18956 views

