Exports via the Ukrainian sea corridor reached 45 million tons

In the first 9 months of the Ukrainian sea corridor's operation, almost 1600 ships exported 45 million tons of cargo, mostly agricultural products, to 44 countries. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine on Friday, UNN reports.

The Ministry emphasized that Ukraine remains a top exporter of agricultural products and a guarantor of food security. "38 countries received more than 30 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products," the ministry added.

"Another 108 vessels are approaching the ports, exporting more than 3 million tons of cargo," the ministry said.

