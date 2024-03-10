Over a thousand ships have already used the Ukrainian corridor in the Black Sea - US Ambassador

1005 ships were sent from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, delivering almost 30 million tons of cargo to world markets. This was stated by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

More than 1,000 vessels left Ukraine's Black Sea ports and transported nearly 30 million tons of cargo, including grain, to the rest of the world - the diplomat said in her post.

She emphasized that despite the war with Russia , Ukraine continues to support jobs and businesses, develop its economy and supply the world with vital goods.

In February, a record 8 million tons of cargo were exported through the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea , including 5.2 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products.