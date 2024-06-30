Ukraine's drones can fly over 1.3 km, but they will not replace missiles - Zelenskyy

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 76779 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 85350 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105214 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226501 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139472 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366547 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181211 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149349 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197765 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 76779 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71265 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 85350 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 85759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105214 views
Ukraine's drones can fly over 1.3 km, but they will not replace missiles - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15762 views

According to President Zelenskyy, Ukrainian drones can fly over 1,300 kilometers, but they are less powerful than missiles and cannot replace them.

Ukraine's drones can fly over 1.3 km, but they will not replace missiles - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian drones can fly more than 1.3 km, but it should be understood that the power of UAVs is much less than that of missiles. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, a UNN correspondent reports .

Drones can help, and they are high-tech, and we have really increased their production and range to a thousand kilometers plus, so there are currently 1200 and over 1300. But we have to understand that this is a drone and its power is much less than missiles, because the Russians also have "Shakhty". We have learned how to shoot them down, and we shoot down most of them, so we don't waste missiles against drones today. We are losing mobilization fire groups and so on. Sometimes we use some missiles, but not Patriot missiles

- Zelensky said.

According to him, Russians are suffering from Ukrainian drones, but they are still learning.

"We have learned to deal with it. So have the Russians, they are suffering from our drone attacks today, but they are still learning.

It is impossible to compare the power of a drone strike with the power of a missile strike. It is impossible to compare the speed of a missile with the speed of a drone, and so these are different means for different purposes. In any case, we are developing our missile industry. I am sure that we will have development and success in this direction, but we are at war today. Russia, with their power and money, uses drones not of their own production - Iranian "Shahids". Yes, they have taken a license from them and are producing these Shahids today. And to be honest, all partners know where these Shahids are manufactured. Why don't we draw any conclusions from this? Why do we allow a year to produce these "shahids" and use them to kill Ukrainians? Just like missiles," Zelensky said.

According to him, every missile that hits civilians in Ukraine and destroys infrastructure has parts, elements from partners, from different countries.

"This means that Ukraine cannot fight alone. Ukrainian production can't do it on its own, we need everyone to get involved. They were not allowed to produce drones, they were not given elements, parts, they were not given the opportunity to circumvent. Of course, certain companies may not let them directly, but nevertheless, they find ways for Russia to militarize even more," Zelensky said.

Ukraine uses artificial intelligence drones to strike russian refineries - CNN02.04.24, 12:21 • 22779 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

