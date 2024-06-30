Ukraine's drones can fly over 1.3 km, but they will not replace missiles - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian drones can fly more than 1.3 km, but it should be understood that the power of UAVs is much less than that of missiles. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, a UNN correspondent reports .

Drones can help, and they are high-tech, and we have really increased their production and range to a thousand kilometers plus, so there are currently 1200 and over 1300. But we have to understand that this is a drone and its power is much less than missiles, because the Russians also have "Shakhty". We have learned how to shoot them down, and we shoot down most of them, so we don't waste missiles against drones today. We are losing mobilization fire groups and so on. Sometimes we use some missiles, but not Patriot missiles - Zelensky said.

According to him, Russians are suffering from Ukrainian drones, but they are still learning.

"We have learned to deal with it. So have the Russians, they are suffering from our drone attacks today, but they are still learning.

It is impossible to compare the power of a drone strike with the power of a missile strike. It is impossible to compare the speed of a missile with the speed of a drone, and so these are different means for different purposes. In any case, we are developing our missile industry. I am sure that we will have development and success in this direction, but we are at war today. Russia, with their power and money, uses drones not of their own production - Iranian "Shahids". Yes, they have taken a license from them and are producing these Shahids today. And to be honest, all partners know where these Shahids are manufactured. Why don't we draw any conclusions from this? Why do we allow a year to produce these "shahids" and use them to kill Ukrainians? Just like missiles," Zelensky said.

According to him, every missile that hits civilians in Ukraine and destroys infrastructure has parts, elements from partners, from different countries.

"This means that Ukraine cannot fight alone. Ukrainian production can't do it on its own, we need everyone to get involved. They were not allowed to produce drones, they were not given elements, parts, they were not given the opportunity to circumvent. Of course, certain companies may not let them directly, but nevertheless, they find ways for Russia to militarize even more," Zelensky said.

