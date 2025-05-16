Ukraine's and Russia's readiness for dialogue made negotiations in Istanbul possible - Turkish Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and stressed the readiness of the parties for direct negotiations.

He said this before the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, reports UNN.

Details

Today has become possible because both sides are ready for dialogue. And, as you can understand, there are two ways: one of them leads to peace, and which will start this process, and the other will lead to greater destruction and greater human casualties. Both parties will independently, at their own will, decide which path they will take - Fidan said.

He stressed that Turkey has been trying to help resolve the conflict since the beginning of the full-scale war, and President Erdogan personally made a lot of efforts to unite the parties.

We are happy to welcome both the Ukrainian and Russian delegations...Since March 22, this meeting is the first direct meeting, and in order to follow the path of peace, we must take this opportunity. Every day takes more and more lives, while the war takes lives. It is extremely important that the ceasefire takes place as soon as possible. And we have the opportunity to end the war. And I would like to draw attention to a certain point. The next stage will be determined by the choice we make, and we will determine it together. And it is important that this meeting prepares a meeting between the leaders - added Fidan.

