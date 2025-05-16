Ukraine's and Russia's readiness for dialogue made negotiations in Istanbul possible - Turkish Foreign Minister

$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 4026 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16873 views

09:33 AM • 16873 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29774 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34288 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137709 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 162039 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143808 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181917 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152491 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392447 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 78143 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99903 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 116151 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30747 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 54619 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 220016 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 212225 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274625 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338516 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392447 views
Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15464 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30780 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68238 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106280 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132130 views
Ukraine's and Russia's readiness for dialogue made negotiations in Istanbul possible - Turkish Foreign Minister

736 views

 • 736 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated the importance of a ceasefire in Ukraine. He emphasized the readiness of the parties for direct negotiations in Istanbul.

Ukraine's and Russia's readiness for dialogue made negotiations in Istanbul possible - Turkish Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and stressed the readiness of the parties for direct negotiations.

He said this before the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, reports UNN.

Details

Today has become possible because both sides are ready for dialogue. And, as you can understand, there are two ways: one of them leads to peace, and which will start this process, and the other will lead to greater destruction and greater human casualties. Both parties will independently, at their own will, decide which path they will take

- Fidan said.

He stressed that Turkey has been trying to help resolve the conflict since the beginning of the full-scale war, and President Erdogan personally made a lot of efforts to unite the parties.

We are happy to welcome both the Ukrainian and Russian delegations...Since March 22, this meeting is the first direct meeting, and in order to follow the path of peace, we must take this opportunity. Every day takes more and more lives, while the war takes lives. It is extremely important that the ceasefire takes place as soon as possible. And we have the opportunity to end the war. And I would like to draw attention to a certain point. The next stage will be determined by the choice we make, and we will determine it together. And it is important that this meeting prepares a meeting between the leaders

- added Fidan.

Let us remind you

A round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia has begun in Istanbul. They were opened with a speech by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.  

