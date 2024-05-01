Ukraine's 19th Army Recruitment Center opened in Zakarpattia - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102478 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112364 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154975 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158503 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255186 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175078 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166131 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148449 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228586 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 31866 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 37052 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 43412 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 40746 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 29022 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255200 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228591 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214401 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240007 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226578 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102496 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73607 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79954 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113849 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114704 views
Ukraine's 19th Army Recruitment Center opened in Zakarpattia - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25775 views

The 19th recruitment center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been opened in Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia region, to provide information and support for joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A new Army Recruiting Center has opened in Uzhhorod, the 19th in the country. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reported.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, a new Army Recruitment Center was opened today in Uzhhorod at 3 Poshtova Square, making it the 19th in the country.

The center will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday until 1 p.m.

It will provide information and support on how to join the Ukrainian Defense Forces and use their civilian skills and experience to serve the state.

 ," said Oleksii Bezhevets, the Recruitment Commissioner, during the opening of the center.

Recall

An army recruitment center is a building of the ASC where a person can come and ask all the questions they are interested in regarding military service. Objective is to create a network of recruitment centers throughout Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
uzhhorodUzhhorod

