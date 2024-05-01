Ukraine's 19th Army Recruitment Center opened in Zakarpattia - Ministry of Defense

A new Army Recruiting Center has opened in Uzhhorod, the 19th in the country. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reported.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, a new Army Recruitment Center was opened today in Uzhhorod at 3 Poshtova Square, making it the 19th in the country.

The center will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday until 1 p.m.

It will provide information and support on how to join the Ukrainian Defense Forces and use their civilian skills and experience to serve the state. ," said Oleksii Bezhevets, the Recruitment Commissioner, during the opening of the center.

Recall

An army recruitment center is a building of the ASC where a person can come and ask all the questions they are interested in regarding military service. Objective is to create a network of recruitment centers throughout Ukraine.