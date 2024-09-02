Ukraine wins two golds at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

On Sunday, September 1, Ukrainian athletes won two gold medals at the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, UNN reports .

Details

Oksana Zubkovska won the first medal in the long jump in the T12 class. The Ukrainian jumped 5.78 meters and was 38 cm ahead of her rival Sarah Martinez from Spain.

Swimmer Mikhail Serbin brought another gold medal to the country's treasury in the 100-meter backstroke in the S11 class. What's more, his time of 1:05.84 became a new world record. Ukrainian Danylo Chufarov won a bronze medal in the same event with a time of 1:07.03.

In total, Ukraine has already won 27 medals at the 2024 Paralympics - three gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze. The national team ranks 11th in the medal standings.

