Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129407 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221660 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165443 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160354 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146078 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210990 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112723 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198088 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 50483 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 79517 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154871 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153821 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157721 views
Ukraine wins two golds at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23314 views

Ukrainian Paralympians won two gold medals on September 1. Oksana Zubkovska won the long jump, and Mykhailo Serbin set a world record in the 100-meter backstroke.

On Sunday, September 1, Ukrainian athletes won two gold medals at the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, UNN reports .

Details

Oksana Zubkovska won the first medal in the long jump in the T12 class. The Ukrainian jumped 5.78 meters and was 38 cm ahead of her rival Sarah Martinez from Spain.

Swimmer Mikhail Serbin brought another gold medal to the country's treasury in the 100-meter backstroke in the S11 class. What's more, his time of 1:05.84 became a new world record. Ukrainian Danylo Chufarov won a bronze medal in the same event with a time of 1:07.03.

In total, Ukraine has already won 27 medals at the 2024 Paralympics - three gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze. The national team ranks 11th in the medal standings.

Ukraine wins its first medal in athletics at the 2024 Paralympics30.08.24, 14:26 • 78320 views

Lilia Podolyak

SportsOlympics

