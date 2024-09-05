Ukraine wins 7 medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris in one day

On the seventh competition day of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, the Ukrainian national team won 7 medals: 4 gold and 3 silver. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

Details

Swimmers Yaroslav Denysenko and Maksym Veraksa finished first and second in the 100-meter freestyle. This is the eighth double podium for Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympics.

Swimmer Andriy Trusov won gold in the 50-meter freestyle, setting a new world record of 26.38 seconds. He previously won three silver medals.

Among women, Anna Stetsenko won a silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle. This is Anna's third award at these Games.

The Ukrainian team also won the 4×100 meter freestyle mixed relay. This is the achievement of Maryna Piddubna, Oleksii Virchenko, Yaroslav Denysenko and Anna Stetsenko.

Shot putter Anastasia Moskalenko won gold and updated the world record of 8.00 meters for the second time in four throws, reports Suspilne Sport.

Maria Shpatkivska, a debutant at the Paralympics in Paris, won a silver medal in the shot put with a distance of 12.35 meters, but in a different class.

Currently, the Ukrainian national team ranks 7th in the medal standings with 52 medals. In particular, the team has:

13 gold awards;

18 silver ones;

21 bronze.

Yulia Shulyar wins gold at the 2024 Paralympics in the 400 meters