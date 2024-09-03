Yulia Shulyar wins gold at the 2024 Paralympics in the 400 meters

27-year-old runner Yulia Shulyar won a gold medal for Ukraine in the 400 meters in the T12 class at the 2024 Paralympic Games. This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.Sport, according to UNN.

Details

Shulyar qualified for the finals based on the results of the qualifying round. In her race, the Ukrainian runner showed the second best result, losing to India's Dipti Javanjee. At the same time, the Ukrainian's time (56.49 seconds), despite being her season record, was only the fifth best in the entire qualification.

However, in the final, Shulyar managed to outrun all her rivals. She even managed to update her personal record: at the finish line, she clocked 55.16 seconds, beating Turkey's Aysel Onder by only 0.07 seconds.

Ukrainian swimmers Shengur and Trusov win gold and silver at the 2024 Paralympics

Addendum

This is the first gold medal for Shulyar at the Paralympic Games. She had previously won a silver medal in the 400-meter dash at the previous Games in Tokyo.

In addition, Ukraine's 40th medal at the 2024 Paralympics. And the 10th in athletics.

Recall

Ukrainian Paralympian Oksana Boturchuk won a bronze medal in the 400 meters at the 2024 Paralympic Games. This is her 11th Paralympic medal, which is a record for Ukraine in athletics.