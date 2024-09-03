Yulia Shulyar wins gold at the 2024 Paralympics in the 400 meters

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130375 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135787 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223855 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166551 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161088 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212146 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112744 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199122 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107504 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 96418 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 41772 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90863 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60345 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223855 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212146 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199122 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225420 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213032 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60345 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90863 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155429 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154363 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158248 views
Yulia Shulyar wins gold at the 2024 Paralympics in the 400 meters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 154463 views

27-year-old Ukrainian runner Yulia Shulyar won a gold medal in the 400 meters in the T12 class at the 2024 Paralympic Games. She clocked 55.16 seconds, updating her personal best and beating her Turkish rival by 0.07 seconds.

27-year-old runner Yulia Shulyar won a gold medal for Ukraine in the 400 meters in the T12 class at the 2024 Paralympic Games. This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.Sport, according to UNN

Details

Shulyar qualified for the finals based on the results of the qualifying round. In her race, the Ukrainian runner showed the second best result, losing to India's Dipti Javanjee. At the same time, the Ukrainian's time (56.49 seconds), despite being her season record, was only the fifth best in the entire qualification.

However, in the final, Shulyar managed to outrun all her rivals. She even managed to update her personal record: at the finish line, she clocked 55.16 seconds, beating Turkey's Aysel Onder by only 0.07 seconds.

Ukrainian swimmers Shengur and Trusov win gold and silver at the 2024 Paralympics03.09.24, 19:58 • 152532 views

Addendum

This is the first gold medal for Shulyar at the Paralympic Games. She had previously won a silver medal in the 400-meter dash at the previous Games in Tokyo.

In addition,  Ukraine's 40th medal at the 2024 Paralympics. And the 10th in athletics.

Recall

Ukrainian Paralympian Oksana Boturchuk won a bronze medal in the 400 meters at the 2024 Paralympic Games. This is her 11th Paralympic medal, which is a record for Ukraine in athletics.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Sports

