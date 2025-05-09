$41.510.07
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7710 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 15056 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 24325 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16826 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48501 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41630 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36514 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45962 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69169 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99155 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine will receive €1.9 billion from the EU for the purchase of weapons at the expense of frozen Russian assets - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

The EU will allocate funds from frozen Russian assets. One billion euros will go to the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers, the rest - to artillery, ammunition and air defense.

Ukraine will receive €1.9 billion from the EU for the purchase of weapons at the expense of frozen Russian assets - Shmyhal

The European Union has officially announced its intention to allocate almost 1.9 billion euros for military support to Ukraine. This will be done at the expense of profits from frozen Russian assets. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Russian money - for Ukrainian weapons. Today, the EU officially announced its intention to allocate almost 1.9 billion euros for military support to Ukraine

- Shmyhal said.

Details

The head of government called it "a historic decision, because weapons for Ukraine will be purchased at the expense of profits from frozen Russian assets through the European Peace Fund".

One billion euros of this amount will be used to purchase weapons according to the "Danish model", that is, directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

"In this way, we are not only strengthening our ability to defend ourselves, but also stimulating the economy and innovation in our defense industry complex," Shmyhal explained.

According to him, more than 600 million euros will be directed to artillery and ammunition. More than 200 million euros will be used to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

"We sincerely thank the European Union for this far-sighted decision, leadership and support. Special thanks to Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Italy, which will implement the purchase of Ukrainian weapons worth 1 billion euros," Shmyhal emphasized.

Addendum

Shmyhal confirmed the European Union's initiative to allocate 1 billion euros for the defense industry of Ukraine following a meeting in Lviv with EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
Anti-aircraft warfare
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Denmark
France
Italy
Netherlands
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
