Ukraine will receive €1.9 billion from the EU for the purchase of weapons at the expense of frozen Russian assets - Shmyhal

The European Union has officially announced its intention to allocate almost 1.9 billion euros for military support to Ukraine. This will be done at the expense of profits from frozen Russian assets. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Russian money - for Ukrainian weapons. Today, the EU officially announced its intention to allocate almost 1.9 billion euros for military support to Ukraine - Shmyhal said.

Details

The head of government called it "a historic decision, because weapons for Ukraine will be purchased at the expense of profits from frozen Russian assets through the European Peace Fund".

One billion euros of this amount will be used to purchase weapons according to the "Danish model", that is, directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

"In this way, we are not only strengthening our ability to defend ourselves, but also stimulating the economy and innovation in our defense industry complex," Shmyhal explained.

According to him, more than 600 million euros will be directed to artillery and ammunition. More than 200 million euros will be used to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

"We sincerely thank the European Union for this far-sighted decision, leadership and support. Special thanks to Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Italy, which will implement the purchase of Ukrainian weapons worth 1 billion euros," Shmyhal emphasized.

Addendum

Shmyhal confirmed the European Union's initiative to allocate 1 billion euros for the defense industry of Ukraine following a meeting in Lviv with EU Foreign Minister Kaya Kallas.