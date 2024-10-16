Ukraine will not be invited to NATO in the near future - US Ambassador to the Alliance
The head of the U.S. mission to NATO said that the partners are not ready to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance in the short term. NATO's position on Ukraine's membership remains unchanged, but the West will continue to support the country.
Despite the publication of the Victory Plan, which was announced today in the Verkhovna Rada by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine will not receive an invitation to join the Alliance in the near future. This was stated by the head of the US mission to NATO, Julian Smith, reports Voice of America, UNN writes.
Speaking to journalists, she explained that the position of partners, and the United States in particular, on extending an official invitation to Ukraine to join NATO remains unchanged.
I think NATO's position on this is very clear. We stated this summer at the 75th anniversary summit that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership, and that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance. We are not at the point now where the Alliance is talking about extending an invitation in the short term. But, as always, we will continue to talk to our friends in Ukraine about how they can move towards the Alliance
Nevertheless, she emphasized that the West would continue to support Ukraine. In particular, she assured that following the ministerial meeting, the partners would announce new support packages for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Smith also noted that the Ukrainian side is asking for additional air defense equipment, artillery, ammunition and armored vehicles.
At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte saidthat the Alliance cannot currently support the Victory Plan announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
On Wednesday, October 16, during a speech to the Verkhovna Rada, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled the 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. One of the five points of the plan is an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO “right now.