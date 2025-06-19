$41.630.10
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Ukraine will have to make a lot of compromises to join the EU - Ryabchyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Ukraine will need to agree to many compromises for accession to the European Union, which could positively affect citizens. In particular, the transport sector will face changes to European standards, but the language issue for the Hungarian minority may not be as difficult.

For Ukraine to join the European Union, it will have to make a large number of compromises. Some will benefit from these changes, others will not, believes Oleksiy Ryabchyn, advisor to the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine – Minister of Justice of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

We have a window of opportunity that will close. And we might miss a historic chance to join the European Union due to certain things. Our generation might be written about in history textbooks as having overcome everything possible, or we might have failed

- Ryabchyn believes.

He added that Ukraine will have to make many compromises for successful accession to the European Union, but this could positively impact Ukrainian citizens.

We need to make so many compromises, but we must understand what it is for. There was recently a study suggesting that Ukraine needs to increase its GDP by 22% to join the European Union. Neighboring countries are increasing their GDP by 0.5% to 1%. This means the average Ukrainian citizen will benefit in certain aspects

- the advisor explained.

Ryabchyn gave the example of the transport industry, noting that Ukraine will have to make concessions to European regulators here.

Yes, there might be problems somewhere. For example, the transport industry. Our carriers are overburdened, drivers do not stop every four hours, but drive all day, they have no replacements, they sleep in their vehicles. And because of this, we have advantages. European regulations, which care about people, indicate that there must be a 40-minute stop every 3-4 hours

- he said.

The Vice Prime Minister's advisor added that against the backdrop of compromises Ukraine will have to make, the language issue for the Hungarian minority may not be so important.

We will have changes. Some will benefit from these changes, some may lose. We will have many choices. Language and all other issues with Hungarians can be resolved very quickly. This is not the most difficult choice that the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation will have to make

- Ryabchyn summarized.

Addendum

The interdepartmental working group approved the draft negotiation positions of Ukraine for two more of a total of 6 clusters for negotiations on EU accession; the negotiation position for another cluster has already been approved by the government and submitted to the European Commission.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

