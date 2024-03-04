Ukraine will come out of financial gap in March, but US support is important - Shmyhal

In March, Ukraine will emerge from the financial gap, but US support is crucial not only for the first quarter but for 2024 as a whole. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We expect $37 billion in support from our partners this year to close this gap - the so-called budget deficit. Of course, the largest amount comes from the EU - about $18 billion is laid down in the Ukraine Facility instrument - this is the basis. 5.4 billion is a loan from the IMF, and of course, the third place goes to the United States. We expected USD 11.8 billion this year. So far, the draft law has not been changed and this amount is still there. I want to emphasize that not only we are counting on this, the IMF is also counting on it. Because the IMF's four-year program provides support to all G7 countries - Shmyhal said.

That is why, he said, the delay in American aid is stressing not only Ukraine but also the IMF in terms of the International Monetary Fund program, which is designed to support partners.

"Will Ukraine survive? I am convinced that Ukraine will survive... We will survive the financial challenges, but of course the United States is an important partner for us and the question is not about direct budget financing, the question is actually about the support for $50 billion, military, armed support, which is laid down in this bill..." Shmyhal said.

He is personally optimistic about the United States, about its reliability and partnership.

"In March, we will get out of this financial gap, but the US support is fundamentally important not in terms of the first quarter, but in terms of the year 2024. Therefore, we expect and work together with the United States to close these gaps," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

CNN sources said that a bill to help Ukraine could appear in the US House of Representatives by April.