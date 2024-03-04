Ukraine will come out of financial gap in March, but US support is important - Shmyhal

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25085 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 89306 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59857 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 250496 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 217298 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185752 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227350 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250757 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156669 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371965 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 31727 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 89306 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 250496 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 199614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 217298 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16828 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25265 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25453 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 56729 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64116 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine will come out of financial gap in March, but US support is important - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25820 views

Ukraine will emerge from its financial gap in March, but continued U.S. support is crucial for 2024.

Ukraine will come out of financial gap in March, but US support is important - Shmyhal

In March, Ukraine will emerge from the financial gap, but US support is crucial not only for the first quarter but for 2024 as a whole. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We expect $37 billion in support from our partners this year to close this gap - the so-called budget deficit. Of course, the largest amount comes from the EU - about $18 billion is laid down in the Ukraine Facility instrument - this is the basis. 5.4 billion is a loan from the IMF, and of course, the third place goes to the United States. We expected USD 11.8 billion this year. So far, the draft law has not been changed and this amount is still there. I want to emphasize that not only we are counting on this, the IMF is also counting on it. Because the IMF's four-year program provides support to all G7 countries

- Shmyhal said.

That is why, he said, the delay in American aid is stressing not only Ukraine but also the IMF in terms of the International Monetary Fund program, which is designed to support partners.

"Will Ukraine survive? I am convinced that Ukraine will survive... We will survive the financial challenges, but of course the United States is an important partner for us and the question is not about direct budget financing, the question is actually about the support for $50 billion, military, armed support, which is laid down in this bill..." Shmyhal said.

He is personally optimistic about the United States, about its reliability and partnership.  

"In March, we will get out of this financial gap, but the US support is fundamentally important not in terms of the first quarter, but in terms of the year 2024. Therefore, we expect and work together with the United States to close these gaps," Shmyhal said.

CNN sources said that a bill to help Ukraine could appear in the US House of Representatives by April.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
