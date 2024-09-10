ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119965 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122764 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200376 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154624 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153410 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143176 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199323 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112445 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187942 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105107 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukraine will be constantly facing West Nile fever: 41 cases registered in August

Ukraine will be constantly facing West Nile fever: 41 cases registered in August

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12490 views

Since the beginning of the year, 69 cases of West Nile have been reported in Ukraine, including 41 in August. Most cases were detected in Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv regions and Kyiv.

Since the beginning of the year, 69 cases of West Nile have been recorded in Ukraine, of which 41 cases were confirmed in August. Most cases were detected in Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv regions and in the capital.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Igor Kuzin during a telethon, reports a correspondent of UNN .

West Nile is a dangerous disease that has been detected in Africa since 1937 and now circulates around the world, with birds as the main vectors. Indeed, there are several migratory bird routes in Ukraine, so Ukraine will be constantly facing this infection. Since the beginning of August, we have registered 41 confirmed cases, and since the beginning of the year, 69

- Kuzin said.
Image

According to him, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions, as well as the capital itself, are the leaders in terms of the number of cases.

There is only one protection against this - protection against mosquito bites, this is the only way to protect yourself from infection

 ,” Kuzin added.
Image

Recall 

Since the beginning of the summer, a Kyiv hospital has treated 17 patients diagnosed with West Nile fever, a mosquito-borne disease that can cause nervous system damage and sometimes death.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Health

