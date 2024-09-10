Ukraine will be constantly facing West Nile fever: 41 cases registered in August

Since the beginning of the year, 69 cases of West Nile have been recorded in Ukraine, of which 41 cases were confirmed in August. Most cases were detected in Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv regions and in the capital.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Igor Kuzin during a telethon, reports a correspondent of UNN .

West Nile is a dangerous disease that has been detected in Africa since 1937 and now circulates around the world, with birds as the main vectors. Indeed, there are several migratory bird routes in Ukraine, so Ukraine will be constantly facing this infection. Since the beginning of August, we have registered 41 confirmed cases, and since the beginning of the year, 69 - Kuzin said.

According to him, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions, as well as the capital itself, are the leaders in terms of the number of cases.

There is only one protection against this - protection against mosquito bites, this is the only way to protect yourself from infection ,” Kuzin added.

Recall

Since the beginning of the summer, a Kyiv hospital has treated 17 patients diagnosed with West Nile fever, a mosquito-borne disease that can cause nervous system damage and sometimes death.