Ukraine was hit by an air raid alert for the third time this morning due to the take-off of a MiG-31K

07:56 AM • 5298 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 15658 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 25515 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 32755 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 58876 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 239731 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 296049 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 151446 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 201886 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 435834 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Tags
Authors
Popular news
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trap
August 4, 12:27 AM • 37179 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in Kherson
August 4, 12:39 AM • 43239 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilot
August 4, 02:53 AM • 36872 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shown
05:54 AM • 34950 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA
06:42 AM • 31755 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon
August 3, 07:54 AM • 162095 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 239682 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 435806 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
August 1, 02:05 PM • 246731 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 372062 views
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 04:52 PM • 296017 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
August 1, 09:08 PM • 117183 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
August 1, 01:00 PM • 152221 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
July 31, 05:36 PM • 163102 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
July 31, 02:00 PM • 234454 views
Ukraine was hit by an air raid alert for the third time this morning due to the take-off of a MiG-31K

Kyiv • UNN

 168 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Ukraine for the third time this morning. The reason was the repeated take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of the aeroballistic Kinzhal missile.

Ukraine was hit by an air raid alert for the third time this morning due to the take-off of a MiG-31K

Ukraine was gripped by a large-scale air raid alert for the third time this morning due to the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off detected

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"According to the Air Force, a repeated take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, has been detected. There is a threat of enemy missile use. Please remain in shelters!" - the Kyiv City Military Administration stated, among others.

"High-speed target Kyiv," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned.

This is already the third air raid alert across Ukraine this morning due to the enemy MiG-31K.

Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA
04.08.25, 09:42 • 32056 views

Julia Shramko

War
