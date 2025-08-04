Ukraine was hit by an air raid alert for the third time this morning due to the take-off of a MiG-31K
Kyiv • UNN
An air raid alert has been declared in Ukraine for the third time this morning. The reason was the repeated take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of the aeroballistic Kinzhal missile.
Ukraine was gripped by a large-scale air raid alert for the third time this morning due to the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.
All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off detected
"According to the Air Force, a repeated take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, has been detected. There is a threat of enemy missile use. Please remain in shelters!" - the Kyiv City Military Administration stated, among others.
"High-speed target Kyiv," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned.
This is already the third air raid alert across Ukraine this morning due to the enemy MiG-31K.
