Ukraine to streamline the evacuation process from frontline communities: how responsibilities will be distributed

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
02:06 PM • 5706 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
01:21 PM • 9560 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
12:56 PM • 16729 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
12:10 PM • 11847 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
08:54 AM • 20413 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 30425 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 41766 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 54759 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 34533 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 28771 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
79%
750mm
Popular news
Over 1000 soldiers and 18 cruise missiles: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 11, 04:42 AM • 10873 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: woman killed, 11 people injuredOctober 11, 05:24 AM • 6438 views
Trump remains in 'exceptional health' - MediaOctober 11, 06:35 AM • 10433 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 17152 views
Zelenskyy holds talks with Trump - OP12:22 PM • 10427 views
Publications
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know 02:06 PM • 5700 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 17361 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 54758 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 41255 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideoOctober 10, 10:53 AM • 47055 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kostiantyn Hanich
Bloggers
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Iceland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 29233 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 31419 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 33901 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 99849 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 43222 views
Actual
ATACMS
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
E-6 Mercury

Ukraine to streamline the evacuation process from frontline communities: how responsibilities will be distributed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

The Ukrainian government is introducing the State Information System for Coordinating Evacuation and Providing Assistance to Individuals from Temporarily Occupied Territories and Frontline Areas. This system distributes responsibilities among relevant agencies to improve services in transit centers and temporary accommodation facilities.

Ukraine to streamline the evacuation process from frontline communities: how responsibilities will be distributed

The government is introducing the State Information System for the Coordination of Evacuation and Assistance to Persons from Temporarily Occupied Territories and Frontline Areas. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

We are distributing responsibilities among those responsible for evacuation and creating opportunities to analyze the needs of evacuees. This will help to maximize and improve the services that people receive in transit centers and temporary accommodation facilities.

- emphasized the Prime Minister.

Forced evacuation of families with children from 5 settlements has begun in Donetsk Oblast16.08.25, 19:18 • 11887 views

The components of the evacuation process are distributed as follows:

- Ministry of Development through the Coordination Headquarters - general coordination;

- Ministry of Social Policy - social support and reintegration in local communities;

- State Emergency Service - safety, notification and technical part of the evacuation;

- Local administrations and local self-government bodies - evacuation measures on the ground: organization of collection points, notification, registration, transportation and accommodation of people, household support;

- National Social Service of Ukraine - coordination of multidisciplinary teams, which include social workers, psychologists, lawyers, doctors.

People who are forced to leave their homes due to the approaching active hostilities should receive quality care and support. We are working to create decent conditions for this.

- Svyrydenko emphasized.

Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv region03.10.25, 03:36 • 26446 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
charity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine