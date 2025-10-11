Ukraine to streamline the evacuation process from frontline communities: how responsibilities will be distributed
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian government is introducing the State Information System for Coordinating Evacuation and Providing Assistance to Individuals from Temporarily Occupied Territories and Frontline Areas. This system distributes responsibilities among relevant agencies to improve services in transit centers and temporary accommodation facilities.
We are distributing responsibilities among those responsible for evacuation and creating opportunities to analyze the needs of evacuees. This will help to maximize and improve the services that people receive in transit centers and temporary accommodation facilities.
The components of the evacuation process are distributed as follows:
- Ministry of Development through the Coordination Headquarters - general coordination;
- Ministry of Social Policy - social support and reintegration in local communities;
- State Emergency Service - safety, notification and technical part of the evacuation;
- Local administrations and local self-government bodies - evacuation measures on the ground: organization of collection points, notification, registration, transportation and accommodation of people, household support;
- National Social Service of Ukraine - coordination of multidisciplinary teams, which include social workers, psychologists, lawyers, doctors.
People who are forced to leave their homes due to the approaching active hostilities should receive quality care and support. We are working to create decent conditions for this.
