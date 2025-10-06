Ukraine to receive American batteries for uninterrupted power supply during shelling - WSJ

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
06:51 AM • 5730 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 19601 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 16276 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 27055 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 56954 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 73403 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 88424 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 161445 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 125588 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 110217 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0.8m/s
77%
750mm
Popular news
In Luhansk, the occupiers held a "traitor's day" and awarded collaborative teachers - CNSOctober 6, 12:26 AM • 14199 views
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 12413 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideo02:29 AM • 18484 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without power03:21 AM • 16145 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 7126 views
Publications
A moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 686 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 19559 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 161428 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 90776 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 103697 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 52517 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 49813 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 125578 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 58675 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 60452 views
Actual
Shahed-136
BFM TV
The Guardian
Tesla Model Y
E-6 Mercury

Ukraine to receive American batteries for uninterrupted power supply during shelling - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Ukraine's energy system has survived three winters of Russian bombardment, during which engineers repaired substations under missile and drone fire.

Ukraine to receive American batteries for uninterrupted power supply during shelling - WSJ

Ukraine's allies and partners are relying on a network of huge American-made batteries stored in secret locations to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during Russian shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

The publication states that Ukraine's energy system has survived three winters of Russian shelling, during which engineers repaired substations under missile and drone attacks. At the same time, civilians spent days in the cold and dark, while Moscow tried to undermine their will to fight against the Russian aggressor.

Addition

Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, reported that the IAEA mission is developing algorithms for protecting critical energy system facilities. According to him, this will allow protecting electrical substations according to the principle of nuclear facilities.

Recall

Earlier, Russian occupiers stated that they could not start repairs at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to "military actions in the region." At the same time, the occupied station relies on diesel generators with a limited fuel supply.

If there is a complete blackout of the station without external power and without working generators, and if power is not restored in time, this threatens a nuclear catastrophe, similar to Chornobyl or Fukushima.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Electricity
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine