Ukraine to receive American batteries for uninterrupted power supply during shelling - WSJ

Ukraine's allies and partners are relying on a network of huge American-made batteries stored in secret locations to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during Russian shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

The publication states that Ukraine's energy system has survived three winters of Russian shelling, during which engineers repaired substations under missile and drone attacks. At the same time, civilians spent days in the cold and dark, while Moscow tried to undermine their will to fight against the Russian aggressor.

Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, reported that the IAEA mission is developing algorithms for protecting critical energy system facilities. According to him, this will allow protecting electrical substations according to the principle of nuclear facilities.

Earlier, Russian occupiers stated that they could not start repairs at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to "military actions in the region." At the same time, the occupied station relies on diesel generators with a limited fuel supply.

If there is a complete blackout of the station without external power and without working generators, and if power is not restored in time, this threatens a nuclear catastrophe, similar to Chornobyl or Fukushima.